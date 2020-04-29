Volkswagen Chattanooga Reassesses Production Restart And Extends Shutdown

Volkswagen Chattanooga has reassessed plans to resume production May 3.

Before setting a new start date, Volkswagen will weigh the readiness of the supplier base, as well as market demand and the status of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials said, "The company will continue the work to start production from an organizational perspective, and refine and strengthen the health and safety measures to safeguard our employees."

The factory suspended production March 21 prior to stay-at-home mandates from state and local government out of an abundance of caution. Volkswagen employees and production contractors received full pay and benefits during this time, for a total of three additional weeks of compensation.

On April 11, production and maintenance employees were placed on temporary emergency furlough.

Furloughed employees continued to receive health care benefits and coverage of premiums during this time.

