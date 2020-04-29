City Council Almost Shelves $220,000 City Parks Master Plan; Ends Up Tabling It

The City Council on Tuesday night almost shelved a $220,000 city parks master plan.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said, in the current business environment with small businesses failing, that it was not a wise use of city tax dollars.

She said, "We already know where we need parks across the city. I don't have any in my district."

Maura Sullivan, city chief operating officer, urged the council to approve the study, saying it had long been planned and was much needed.

Voting to shelve the study were Council members Coonrod, Russell Gilbert, Anthony Byrd and Chip Henderson.

Voting against that motion were Ken Smith, Carol Berz, Jerry Mitchell, Darrin Ledford and Erskine Oglesby.

The council then proceeded to table to matter, meaning it can be brought back up later.