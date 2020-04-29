 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 57.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Tennessee Ramping Up Coronavirus Testing Even Further

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Governor Bill Lee said Wednesday that Tennessee is continuing to ramp up its coronavirus testing

He said, "President Donald Trump announced this week that states should move to test 2% of their population each month. With almost 170,000 residents tested already, Tennessee has met this goal for April and is looking to continue that progress through May.

"Unified-Command Group is increasing testing of vulnerable populations in the coming weeks, including widespread testing of all long-term care facilities in Tennessee (more than 700 facilities and 70,000 residents) and additional testing sites in minority communities. The State of Tennessee has partnered with National Health Care Corporation to test all residents and staff within their 38 Tennessee facilities.

"Expanded testing continues this weekend (May 2-3) for all Tennesseans regardless of symptoms with new drive-through sites available across each Grand Division. Sites for this can be found here.

"Tennesseans can get a test five days a week at county health departments -- a full list of sites is available here, and additional information on Tennessee’s aggressive testing push is available here.

Also on Wednesday, Governor Lee issued Executive Order 31 to extend the prohibition of non-emergency dental services to Wednesday, May 6, to allow more needed time for the Tennessee Dental Association, the Tennessee Dental Hygienist Association, and the Tennessee Board of Dentistry to are continue their work on guidance for safe reopening and practice.

The full text of Executive Order No. 31 can be found here.

 

Governor Lee announced that close contact services, such as salons and barbershops, in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties will be able to reopen at limited capacity on May 6. He said the Economic Recovery Group will release industry-specific guidance for those businesses before the end of this week.

Access up-to-date guidance from the Tennessee Economic Recovery Group:  

  • Universal Guidance for Tennessee Businesses can be accessed here.
  • Restaurant Industry Guidance can be accessed here.
  • Retail Industry Guidance can be accessed here.
  • Exercise Facility Guidance can be accessed here.

Georgia Has 1,095 Coronavirus Deaths; 25,634 Cases

TBI Releases Annual Crime On Campus Publication

Georgia Has 1,095 Coronavirus Deaths; 25,634 Cases

Georgia state health officials on Wednesday said there have been 1,095 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 60 more since Tuesday. The confirmed cases are now at 25,634, up by 822 in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations are at 5,072, up 206 since Tuesday. Whitfield County now has 79 cases, up four from Tuesday, and remains at four deaths. Walker ... (click for more)

TBI Releases Annual Crime On Campus Publication

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday released its annual ‘Crime on Campus’ publication, detailing the volume and nature of crime on Tennessee’s college and university campuses. The report compiles data submitted to TBI through the state’s Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System. Among the report’s findings: Crime reported by Tennessee’s colleges and universities ... (click for more)

Opinion

Speak Up For "We The Little Non-Essential Workers"

To: Robin Smith, Bo Watson, Todd Gardenhire, Mike Carter, Patsy Hazelwood, Ester Helton and Yusef Hukeem, First, the intent of this letter is not to be confrontational. Rather, it is meant to be informational for thousands of “non-essential” workers across the state. I was going to send this to each of you via email but, decided a public forum would serve the public better. We ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Coppinger's A Winner

Nashville Mayor John Cooper, one of “The Big Four” Democrat mayors in Tennessee who just got usurped by Governor Bill Lee for overextending their quarantine reach, announced Tuesday he is pressing for a 32 percent tax increase in the city’s upcoming June budget. Just hours before, Jim Coppinger, Hamilton County’s mayor, told me candidly, “How can anybody think of a tax increase ... (click for more)

Sports

Heidi Smith And Wade Weinburger Are Bryan College's Lion Of Valor Honorees

The Bryan College Department of Athletics staff is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Lion of Valor award are Heidi Smith and Wade Weinburger. It’s only fitting that both of these outstanding student-athletes are members of spring sports teams. The award is given to the top male and female athlete at Bryan. Consideration is given to those student-athletes who not only ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: 1976 - When The Lookouts Came Home

When I came to town in 1975, there was no baseball at Engel Stadium. There was the promise of a team that would occupy the stadium in 1976 but Chattanooga had been without pro baseball for a decade or more. Woody, Sarah and Mark Reid as well as Jim Crittenden and Arvin Reingold served as investors that brought baseball back. There was a lot of excitement around town in 1975 and ... (click for more)


