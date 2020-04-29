Tennessee Ramping Up Coronavirus Testing Even Further

Governor Bill Lee said Wednesday that Tennessee is continuing to ramp up its coronavirus testing

He said, "President Donald Trump announced this week that states should move to test 2% of their population each month. With almost 170,000 residents tested already, Tennessee has met this goal for April and is looking to continue that progress through May.

"Unified-Command Group is increasing testing of vulnerable populations in the coming weeks, including widespread testing of all long-term care facilities in Tennessee (more than 700 facilities and 70,000 residents) and additional testing sites in minority communities. The State of Tennessee has partnered with National Health Care Corporation to test all residents and staff within their 38 Tennessee facilities.

"Expanded testing continues this weekend (May 2-3) for all Tennesseans regardless of symptoms with new drive-through sites available across each Grand Division. Sites for this can be found here.

"Tennesseans can get a test five days a week at county health departments -- a full list of sites is available here, and additional information on Tennessee’s aggressive testing push is available here.

Also on Wednesday, Governor Lee issued Executive Order 31 to extend the prohibition of non-emergency dental services to Wednesday, May 6, to allow more needed time for the Tennessee Dental Association, the Tennessee Dental Hygienist Association, and the Tennessee Board of Dentistry to are continue their work on guidance for safe reopening and practice.



The full text of Executive Order No. 31 can be found here.

Governor Lee announced that close contact services, such as salons and barbershops, in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties will be able to reopen at limited capacity on May 6. He said the Economic Recovery Group will release industry-specific guidance for those businesses before the end of this week.

Access up-to-date guidance from the Tennessee Economic Recovery Group: