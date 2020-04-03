Alabama Deaths From Coronavirus Increase To 21 - From 17 On Thursday; Cases At 1,336

Alabama coronavirus deaths have gone up to 21 - four more than the Thursday report.

Cases went up from 1,261 to 1,336.

The coronavirus cases were at 830 on Sunday.

It is now in all of the state's 67 counties.

Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, now has 12 cases - three more than Thursday.

The state's first coronavirus death was an employee of the Jackson County Courthouse at Scottsboro.

There are 322 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham) with five deaths. Shelby County, which is near Birmingham, now has 103 cases and three deaths.

Madison County (Huntsville) has 117 cases and one death.