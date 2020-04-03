 Friday, April 3, 2020 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Alabama Deaths From Coronavirus Increase To 21 - From 17 On Thursday; Cases At 1,336

Friday, April 3, 2020

Alabama coronavirus deaths have gone up to 21 - four more than the Thursday report.

 Cases went up from 1,261 to 1,336.

The coronavirus cases were at 830 on Sunday.

It is now in all of the state's 67 counties. 

Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, now has 12 cases - three more than Thursday.

The state's first coronavirus death was an employee of the Jackson County Courthouse at Scottsboro.

There are 322 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham) with five deaths. Shelby County, which is near Birmingham, now has 103 cases and three deaths.

Madison County (Huntsville) has 117 cases and one death.

Our First Responders And Hospital Staff Are Heroes

Much has been written about the Greatest Generation, usually defined as those born between 1910 and 1924, many of whom risked their lives fighting in World War II. Those that came after them look upon that generation with great admiration and gratitude for their bravery and for the sacrifices they were willing to make for a greater cause. Perhaps some of you, like me, also looked ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: These Didn't Volunteer

In one of the most mesmerizing interviews you can imagine, Terry Gross of National Public Radio was joined yesterday by “war surgeon” David Nott. Called by some as the “Indiana Jones of Surgery” and by others as “the foremost trauma surgeon in the world,” Nott has for 20-something years volunteered as a life-saver for Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) and the Red ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Another Anosike Basketball Player

Giving each other some space goes with the territory these days for Nicky and E.J. Anosike but not necessarily for reasons you might assume in these unprecedented times. Sister and brother are living under the same roof in Knoxville. Co-existing depends on common courtesy. It also thrives on mutual respect. Nicky, 34, played on Tennessee’s last two national championship women’s ... (click for more)

Cleveland-Native Rhyne Howard Selected As WBCA Honorable Mention

LEXINGTON, Ky. – After being named a top-four or top-five finalist for the Wooden Award, Citizen Naismith Trophy, Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and Cheryl Miller Award along with first-team All-America honors by the Associated Press, United States Basketball Writers Association and the Wooden Award, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association has tabbed University of Kentucky sophomore ... (click for more)


