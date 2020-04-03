Mayor Of Walden Announces Closings Of Town Hall, Parks, Playground And Frisbee Golf

Walden Mayor William Trohanis, in response to the April 3 Exucutive Order from Governor Bill Lee, announced closures of the Town Hall, parks, playgrounds and frisbee golf in the town of Walden.



In a letter, the mayor stated:



"Dear Residents of Walden:



I'd like to take a moment to share with you our latest local response to the Governor's Executive Stay Home Order NO. 22 regarding COVID-19 in our community.



AN ORDER AMENDING EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 22, REQUIRING TENNESSEANS TO STAY HOME UNLESS ENGAGING IN ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY OR ESSENTIAL SERVICES.



TOWN HALL

With respect to these mandated health orders, Walden Town Hall will continue to be closed to the public until further notice.



The week of April 6th, The Town administrator will be in the office continuing essential operations Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.



If you have any questions you may call Town Hall at (423) 886-4362.



Please leave a message if you are unable to reach someone and we will respond as quickly as possible.



Further, there will be no gatherings held at the Walden Town Hall for the month of April.

This includes the previously scheduled April 7th Signal Mountain Genealogical Society Meeting and the April 14th Town Meeting.



Both of these meetings have been cancelled.



WALDEN PARKS WILL BE CLOSED

Due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, and the Governors orders, the State has advised us to close all unstaffed parks.



This includes: McCoy Farm and Gardens, Falling Water State Park and Mabbitt Springs.



This will take effect midnight Friday April 3rd until further notice.



We apologize for this inconvenience. We must follow the Governors rules for the safety and well being of our community.



To reiterate, there will be no foot traffic and no parking at these parks until further notice.



PUMPKIN PATCH PLAYGROUND / FRISBEE GOLF CLOSED

In accordance with State of Tennessee’s guidance, the Pumpkin Patch playground and pavillion will remain closed until further notice.



If you have a planned event, please call Town Hall to obtain a full refund.



As an additional resource for specific coronavirus-related concerns or questions,

please call the Hamilton County Health Department COVID-19 hotline call center at (423) 209-8383.



Your Walden leaders take seriously the responsibility to keep our mountain community as safe as possible, especially given the acceleration of cases in the county due to community spread.



Be assured the safety and security of our residents, families, staff and visitors remain our highest priority.



Please remember to check on a neighbor or friend that may need assistance.



Together we WILL get through this difficult time and our community will prevail.



Sincerely,



Mayor William Trohanis"





