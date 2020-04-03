 Friday, April 3, 2020 75.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Register’s Office Will Remain Open

Friday, April 3, 2020

In light of Governor Lee’s Executive Stay Home Order, Marc Gravitt, the Hamilton County Register of Deeds, said the Register’s Office is classified as an Essential Government Function, therefore will remain open.

Stated in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Memorandum dated March 28, 2020, https://www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/publications/CISA_Guidance_on_the_Ess ential_Critical_Infrastructure_Workforce_Version_2.0_Updated.pdf , the Register’s Office is an Essential Government Function.

Mr. Gravitt said, “In order to help protect my staff and their families, I have instructed them to strictly adhere to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommendations of practicing social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet and disinfecting all touched surfaces throughout the day. Unfortunately the way the register’s offices operate, the majority of our work is not able to be done remotely. Our office has been operating at half-staff on a weekly rotating schedule, now finishing our third week, while at the same time fulfilling essential duties.

"With the exception of not allowing customers physically inside the office, nothing has really changed. Walk in customers can still bring documents, however, we ask that they call or email first. We are also encouraging the use of e-filing, where the recording, indexing and payment of fees is done electronically, therefore eliminating the need to physically come to the office or mailing of documents.

“Our office recorded over $411 million in Deeds of Trusts (mortgages) and $303 million in sales transactions, with over 5,500 documents recorded for the month of March alone. Tennessee is a “race to record” state, if our office closed, it would have a long lasting, devastating effect on the Hamilton County real estate market and local economy with ripple effects that would seemingly not end. Title companies, law firms, lenders, developers, surveyors, realtors, construction companies, utility companies and other government agencies, not to mention the citizens of Hamilton County would all be drastically impacted.”

“I could not be more proud of my staff. They have stepped up and met the challenge during this extremely stressful time,” Mr. Gravitt added.

The Register’s Office can be reached at 209-6560 or register@hamiltontn.gov


