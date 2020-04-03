Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).



III. Special Presentation.



Order of Business for City Council



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



a. MR-2020-0009 Kevin Boehm (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and

abandoning a sewer easement within two (2) closed unnamed streets right-of-ways

abandoned by Ordinance No. 4021 located in the 3000 block of Broad Street, Tax

Map No. 155F-C-001, as detailed on the attached map. (District 7) (Recommended

for approval by Public Works)



Transportation



b. MR-2019-0163 Alan McMahon ? The Beach Company (Abandonment). An

ordinance closing and abandoning partially the right-of-way of the Northwest and

Northeast corner of 4th Street; Southeast corner of 3rd Street and Cherry Street;

Southwest corner of 3rd Street and Walnut Street, as detailed on the attached map,

subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by

Transportation)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



FINANCE



a. An ordinance to Amend Ordinance No. 13214, known as “the Fiscal Year 2017-2018

Capital Improvement Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $500,000.00 from the

Department of Economic and Community Development Capital Fund to the

Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce for processing Small Business COVID-19

Coronavirus Bridge-Grants.



VII. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATIONS



a. 2020-04 Eric Spahn. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental

Application No. 19-STVR-00187 for property located at 1609 Long Street #102.

(District 7) (Deferred from 03-31-2020)



b. 2020-05 Bryson Moore. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental

Application No. 19-STVR-00184 for property located at 1420 Madison Street.

(District 8) (Deferred from 03-31-2020)



c. 2020-06 Paula Green. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental

Application No. 20-STVR-00001 for property located at 1721 W. 39th Street.

(District 7) (Deferred from 03-31-2020)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

enter into blanket contract(s) for Horticultural and Green Infrastructure Consultation,

Materials, and Maintenance Contract No. S-18-001 for various City properties for a

one (1) year term with four (4) one (1) year renewals, for the following five (5)

vendors: (1) Circadian Consulting, LLC; (2) Ranger Ecosystem Restoration, LLC;

(3) Davis Kee Outdoor, LLC; (4) Clean Sweep, Inc.; and (5) Hickory Landscapes,

LLC, for an estimated contract amount of $1 million annually for all vendors for use

by Public Works-Water Quality.



Transportation



e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to

enter into an agreement with Adams Contracting, LLC relative to Contract No.

T-14-036-201 for construction services associated with Caine Lane Greenway

Connector, in the amount of $647,921.00, with a contingency amount of $64,792.10,

for a total amount of $712,713.10. (District 5)



f. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for

the City of Chattanooga’s share of an agreement with Alfred Benesch and Company

relative to Contract No. T-14-036-101, for professional services associated with

Caine Lane Greenway Connector Construction Engineering Inspection, in the amount

of $35,921.60. (District 5)



g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to

enter into an agreement with JD James, Inc. d/b/a Nature Bridges relative to Contract

No. T-15-032-201 for construction services associated with South Chickamauga

Greenway Connector, in the amount of $1,739,921.13, with a contingency amount of

$173,992.11, for a total amount of $1,913,913.24. (District 5)



h. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for

the City of Chattanooga’s share of an agreement with Arcadis U.S., Inc. relative to

Contract No. T-15-032-101 for professional services associated with South

Chickamauga Greenway Connector Construction Engineering and Inspection, in the

amount of $55,096.18. (District 5) (Revised)



VIII. Purchases.



IX. Other Business.



a. Cost Plus, Inc. d/b/a World Market - Certificate of Compliance



X. Committee Reports.



XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



XII. Adjournment.



TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

6:00 PM



1. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.



2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).



3. ELECTION OF OFFICERS FOR 2020-2021



4. Special Presentation.



Order of Business for City Council



5. Minute Approval.



6. Ordinances - Final Reading:



FINANCE



a. An ordinance to Amend Ordinance No. 13214, known as “the Fiscal Year 2017-2018

Capital Improvement Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $500,000.00 from the

Department of Economic and Community Development Capital Fund to the

Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce for processing Small Business COVID-19

Coronavirus Bridge-Grants.



7. Ordinances - First Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce

Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,

Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from

R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain

conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)

2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce

Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,

Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from

R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain

conditions. (Staff Version)

2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce

Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,

Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from

R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)



b. 2020-0040 N & R Properties ? Ross Timoshchuk (RT-1 Residential Townhouse

Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part

II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7509 Ziegler

Road, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to

certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)

2020-0040 N & R Properties ? Ross Timoshchuk (RT-1 Residential Townhouse

Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part

II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7509 Ziegler

Road, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant

Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning)



c. An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current city limits which is

located at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in Hamilton County,

Tennessee. (District 7) (Deferred from 03-31-2020) (PUBLIC HEARING)



8. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and

Community Development to renew a contract with Civicplus, Inc. for a management

software system that facilitates on-line reservations and payments for city parks,

facilities, and Outdoor Chattanooga programs, for the first of two available renewal

terms, in the amount of $12,500.00.



b. A resolution authorizing the Administrators for the Department of Economic and

Community Development and Public Works to enter into a Joint Partnership

Agreement with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for project

management services provided by the Public Works Department and the Public Art

Division and the receipt of donations to support the site work for the Ed Johnson

Memorial portion of the Walnut Plaza project.



HUMAN RESOURCES



c. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew a last year

option with Cornerstone OnDemand for the Learning Management System, in the

amount of $35,900.00.



LEGAL



d. A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to retain Croy Engineering,

LLC for expert witness services in the defense of two civil cases against the City,

Karen Allen, heir and next of kin of Charlie Allen, decedent v. City of Chattanooga

and James P. Little, M.D. and Little Company of Tennessee LLC v. City of

Chattanooga, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00.



PLANNING



e. 2020-0032 MAP Engineers (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a

Special Exceptions Permit for a Planned Unit Development for properties located in

the 1900 block of Mac Lane, 8600 block of Igou Gap Road, and 1900 block of

Morris Hill Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and

denial by Staff)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



f. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 (Final) for Integrated

Properties, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. C-16-005-201, City

Yards Carpenter Shop and Water Quality Storage Building, for an increased amount

of $4,839.00, to release the remaining contingency in the amount of $161.00, for a

revised contract amount of $278,632.75. (District 8)



g. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to sign an Interlocal Agreement with the City of

Red Bank adjusting the boundaries in accordance with T.C.A. § 6-51-302 for a vacant

parcel of land adjacent to Pine Breeze Road so that it will be maintained and be

included in the corporate boundaries of the City of Red Bank from the effective date

of this attached Interlocal Agreement forward. (Deferred from 03-31-2020)

Transportation



h. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 with ASA Engineering

& Consulting, Inc. for Contract No. D-17-019-101, for Patten Parkway Pedestrian

Plaza, for an increased amount of $84,893.78, for a revised contract amount not to

exceed $377,700.16. (District 8)



9. Purchases.



10. Other Business.



11. Committee Reports.



12. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



13. Adjournment.