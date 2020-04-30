 Thursday, April 30, 2020 67.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Fleischmann: "It's Time To Kick Start Our Economy"; Opposes Bailing Out States

Thursday, April 30, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Tennessee Congressman Chuck Fleischmann addressed a bevy of COVID-19-related issues during his Thursday “town hall” meeting on Facebook Live. Rather than taking calls, the congressman looked to the comments section of the live chat, answering several over the course of the 40-minute stream.

 

“We’re working very hard to get the money into the hands of the American people,” said Congressman Fleischmann.

“But let’s face it, it’s time to kick start our economy, get us back to work, and bring back the economic vibrancy that existed before this coronavirus pandemic hit us.”

 

He made consistent allusions to a fourth stimulus bill, one not yet solidified but at the moment is being discussed. Rep. Fleischmann said there is a high probability this bill will focus on improving the infrastructure of the country and state, something he said has bipartisan support.

 

“We don’t know exactly what the next bill will entail, and as we work through this process, we try to fix problems and we hope the economy comes back,” said the congressman, “but if there are areas where we need help, we will step up and do this.”

 

Several viewers had questions about receiving aid, such as the $1,200 stimulus check approved by the government weeks ago. He said that if a citizen is having difficulty or is not receiving their allotted sum of money, they should contact Rep. Fleischmann’s Congressional office, and then that issue will be worked out.

 

Congressman Fleischmann preached a message of unity, asking viewers to set aside their partisan beliefs. However, he occasionally alluded to his disagreement with how particular states operated, especially fiscally. Rep. Fleischmann praised Tennessee for having a balanced budget.

 

“Some states are not responsible, and they have been funding things that for years have put them in the red. And candidly, they will never be financially solvent,” said the Congressman. “It’s unfortunate they have not managed their funds well, and I’m very concerned that you will see calls from those larger states, typically in the North, asking for a federal bailout. And I’m against that, plain and simple.”

 

Congressman Fleischmann also spoke about ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and how that department has had to handle the pandemic. Because of health concerns, Rep. Fleischmann said ICE has released an unspecified number of undocumented immigrants back into the community. Rep. Fleischmann is the highest-ranking Republican on the Homeland Security Appropriations Committee.

 

“That is a concern for law enforcement, and it is a concern as these people get let out into the United States,” said the Congressman. “Fortunately, our northern and southern borders have been closed, and I think this is a good thing. I have long advocated for border security, and yes, building the wall is part of that.”

 

One person asked about possibly giving raises to public servants or those who are on the front lines of this pandemic. While Rep. Fleischmann expressed appreciation for those who are serving, he said giving raises may not be fiscally possible.

 

“Local budget and state budgets are being very adversely affected,” said the Congressman. “States are having to spend a lot more money right now because of the coronavirus on a host of different areas, so they’re spending more money. At the same time, revenues are dropping because people are not out spending in restaurants and stores like they typically do.”

 

Rep. Fleischmann ended his livestream by giving a positive message to those watching.

 

“I’m going to continue to work hard whether I’m in Washington, D.C. or here in East Tennessee. I’m going to continue to take your phone calls. I’m here for you, and I thank you so much. Let’s get through this together, and God bless each and every one of you.”

 

 

 


