Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Increase By 369; State Has 4 More Deaths; Hamilton County Adds 4 Cases

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up four since Wednesday, rising to 199. Cases went up from 10,366 in the Wednesday report to 10,735 - an increase of 369.

Officials said 1,045 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 32 from Wednesday.

Hamilton County reported four more coronavirus cases and is up to 158. The county still has 13 deaths. Four patients remain hospitalized.

Bledsoe County has 594 cases. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus. Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 49 cases with one death.

Rhea County now has five cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County sill has five cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has eight cases. Franklin County has 36 cases with one death.

McMinn County jumped from 14 on Sunday to 65 cases and is now at 92. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with two patients dying.

Monroe County is at 20 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County has eight cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 623 cases and now has 37 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,484 cases and deaths increased to 47.

There are now 411 cases in Williamson County and now has nine coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 232 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 2,669 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 57 in the past 24 hours.

An additional death was reported in Davidson County, a 68-year-old man. MPHD is waiting on the medical record to determine if there were underlying health conditions.

A total of 25 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said 1,411 individuals have recovered from the virus.