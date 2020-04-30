 Thursday, April 30, 2020 67.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Increase By 369; State Has 4 More Deaths; Hamilton County Adds 4 Cases

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up four since Wednesday, rising to 199. Cases went up from 10,366 in the Wednesday report to 10,735 - an increase of 369.

Officials said 1,045 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 32 from Wednesday.

Hamilton County reported four more coronavirus cases and is up to 158. The county still has 13 deaths. Four patients remain hospitalized.

Bledsoe County has 594 cases. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus. Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 49 cases with one death. 

Rhea County now has five cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County sill has five cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has eight cases. Franklin County has 36 cases with one death.

McMinn County jumped from 14 on Sunday to 65 cases and is now at 92. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with two patients dying. 

Monroe County is at 20 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County has eight cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 623 cases and now has 37 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,484 cases and deaths increased to 47.

There are now 411 cases in Williamson County and now has nine coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 232 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 2,669 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 57 in the past 24 hours.

An additional death was reported in Davidson County, a 68-year-old man. MPHD is waiting on the medical record to determine if there were underlying health conditions.

A total of 25 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said 1,411 individuals have recovered from the virus.


April 30, 2020

Child Care Program Assistance Fund Almost Exhausted

Early Matters Chattanooga expects a fund created in early April to help local child care programs keep their doors open to soon be depleted. The Emergency Child Care Provider Bridge Fund has already awarded over $200,000 to 37 applicants in only three weeks. 25 of the programs that applied indicated that they are still open and providing services to the children of essential ... (click for more)

Fleischmann: "It's Time To Kick Start Our Economy"; Opposes Bailing Out States

Tennessee Congressman Chuck Fleischmann addressed a bevy of COVID-19-related issues during his Thursday “town hall” meeting on Facebook Live. Rather than taking calls, the congressman looked to the comments section of the live chat, answering several over the course of the 40-minute stream. “We’re working very hard to get the money into the hands of the American people,” said ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: The Time I Got To Spend With John Mercer

I never had the chance to work with John Mercer as our friendship was strictly outside broadcasting. When John came to WDEF TV in 2003 Luther Masingill took both of us to lunch at the Mount Vernon. From the beginning of the conversation John wanted to know more about the personalities in our profession. John was very curious about Harry Thornton and his popularity on the Morning ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Make Sure She's A Hero

RaShall Brackney, the chief of Police in Charlottesville, has just affirmed for America that “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can reduce the likelihood of being infected, but what it cannot protect is heroes like Dr. Lorna Breen, or our first responders, against the emotional and mental devastation caused by this disease.” And, as her shaken father wrote in an email, “she tried ... (click for more)

Sports

Austin Peay's Hudspeth, Jackson Garner TSWA Football Honors

NASHVILLE – Austin Peay’s Mark Hudspeth and Kordell Jackson were voted the Tennessee Sports Writers Association College Football Coach and Player of the Year, respectively, for the 2019 season, as announced this week. Hudspeth led the Govs to their first OVC championship since 1977, the program's first-ever nine-win regular season and their first-ever FCS playoff appearance. ... (click for more)

David Hope: Don't Let NCAA Athletes Get Paid For Endorsements

The NCAA is seriously considering allowing student athletes to accept payments from third party entities for endorsements, personal appearances, having their names appear on merchandise, etc. They say it is unfair for these highly qualified students athletes not to profit from all their hard work. The argument is made that the universities and the media are making millions off ... (click for more)


