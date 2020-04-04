6 More Die Of Coronavirus In Tennessee, Bringing Toll To 43

The Tennessee toll from the conoravirus has reached 43 - up six from the Friday report.

Cases in the state rose from 3,067 to 3,321.

Officials said 311 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

Hamilton County is reporting two more cases - bringing the total to 70. It is now listed with four deaths.

Bradley County is at 21 cases of the deadly new strain of virus.

Marion County has gone from eight to 14 cases and now to 16 cases. It has recorded one death.

Shelby County has shot up to 689 cases and is now recording eight deaths.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced Friday a total number of 808 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 23 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from two months to 85 years. Thursday’s report included a one-month-old infant. Further investigation has confirmed that the one-month-old is not a Davidson County resident.

Health officials confirmed a sixth Davidson County death related to COVID-19, a 60-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

Twenty-six individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 remain hospitalized, and 103 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Of the 808 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 75 individuals are healthcare workers; 56 of those healthcare workers have recovered from the virus.

There have been 10 deaths at Sumner County (Gallatin) with the virus centered at the Gallatin Center for Rehab and Healing. Officials said patients from the nursing facility are taking many of the isolation beds at Sumner Regional Medical Center. Three have died at the nursing facility and there have been close to 100 cases, including staff. There have been 301 cases in Sumner County.

Rhea County was previously listed with a coronavirus case, but is now showing zero.

Sequatchie County has gone up to two cases.

Grunday has gone up to 12 cases. Meigs County has two, while Bledsoe County has two cases and Franklin County has 12.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County has increased to six. Polk County has three cases.

There are now 239 cases in Williamson County - up from 148 on Thursday.

Knox County, which saw its first coronavirus death earlier this week, is at 99 cases.