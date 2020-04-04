 Saturday, April 4, 2020 79.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

6 More Die Of Coronavirus In Tennessee, Bringing Toll To 43

Saturday, April 4, 2020

The Tennessee toll from the conoravirus has reached 43 - up six from the Friday report.

Cases in the state rose from 3,067 to 3,321.

Officials said 311 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

Hamilton County is reporting two more cases - bringing the total to 70. It is now listed with four deaths.

Bradley County is at 21 cases of the deadly new strain of virus. 

Marion County has gone from eight to 14 cases and now to 16 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Shelby County has shot up to 689 cases and is now recording eight deaths.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced Friday a total number of 808 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 23 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from two months to 85 years. Thursday’s report included a one-month-old infant. Further investigation has confirmed that the one-month-old is not a Davidson County resident.

Health officials confirmed a sixth Davidson County death related to COVID-19, a 60-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

Twenty-six individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 remain hospitalized, and 103 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Of the 808 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 75 individuals are healthcare workers; 56 of those healthcare workers have recovered from the virus.

There have been 10 deaths at Sumner County (Gallatin) with the virus centered at the Gallatin Center for Rehab and Healing. Officials said patients from the nursing facility are taking many of the isolation beds at Sumner Regional Medical Center. Three have died at the nursing facility and there have been close to 100 cases, including staff. There have been 301 cases in Sumner County.

Rhea County was previously listed with a coronavirus case, but is now showing zero.

Sequatchie County has gone up to two cases.

Grunday has gone up to 12 cases. Meigs County has two, while Bledsoe County has two cases and Franklin County has 12.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County has increased to six. Polk County has three cases.

There are now 239 cases in Williamson County - up from 148 on Thursday.

Knox County, which saw its first coronavirus death earlier this week, is at 99 cases.


Man, 37, Shot At Residence On North Moore Road

A man was shot at a residence in Brainerd on Friday night. At approximately 10:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to 1210 North Moore Road on a report of shots fired. While in route to the call police were notified that a man with a gunshot wound was at 4411 Drummond Dr. Police located a man at that location suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the

Alabama Deaths From Coronavirus Increase To 26 - From 21 On Friday; Cases Go From 1,336 To 1,569

Alabama coronavirus deaths have gone up to 26 - five more than the Friday report. Cases on Saturday went up from 1,336 to 1,569. The coronavirus cases were at 830 on Sunday. It is now in all of the state's 67 counties. Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, is holding at 12 cases. The state's first coronavirus death was an employee of the Jackson

Remembering Ron Eberhardt

A pioneer in police public information passed away earlier this week in California. Ron Eberhardt worked for the Chattanooga Police Department in the 1970's. Then Fire and Police Commissioner Gene Roberts named Eberhardt police information officer. To my knowledge the police department never had had a PIO. Eberhardt developed new techniques to deliver police news to the media.

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Well, here we are: By nightfall Friday we had 1,097,909 cases of the coronavirus in the world, the count up by 69,073 in just one day. In Louisiana, where the total cases quite nearly doubled in 24 hours, there are 10,227 cases with 370 dead, a gain of 60 since the day before. The United States? It's horrifying; 30,715 new cases on Friday pushing us easily over 275,000 with our

Tamika Catchings Headed Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women's basketball legend Tamika Catchings was announced Saturday as part of the nine-member 2020 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Catchings follows in the footsteps of her head coach at Tennessee, the late Pat Summitt, who was the first and only other person associated with the Lady Vol program to be welcomed

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Another Anosike Basketball Player

Giving each other some space goes with the territory these days for Nicky and E.J. Anosike but not necessarily for reasons you might assume in these unprecedented times. Sister and brother are living under the same roof in Knoxville. Co-existing depends on common courtesy. It also thrives on mutual respect. Nicky, 34, played on Tennessee's last two national championship women's


