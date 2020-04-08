Chris Wingard Killed In Cleveland Shooting; Matthew Thomas Arrested

A man was shot and killed on Clemmer Street NE in Cleveland on Wednesday at 12:51 a.m.

The victim, Chris Wingard, 38, was found dead on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the suspect, who was identified by a witness in the residence where the shooting occurred, Matthew Thomas, 29, was located by deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office after he crashed at Georgetown Road on the exit 25 on ramp of I-75. Thomas is custody and charged with first-degree murder.

"Investigation revealed a domestic dispute between Wingard and Thomas, which resulted in the shooting," officials said.