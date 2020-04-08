 Wednesday, April 8, 2020 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chris Wingard Killed In Cleveland Shooting; Matthew Thomas Arrested

A man was shot and killed on Clemmer Street NE in Cleveland on Wednesday at 12:51 a.m.

The victim, Chris Wingard, 38, was found dead on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police said the suspect, who was identified by a witness in the residence where the shooting occurred, Matthew Thomas, 29, was located by deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office after he crashed at Georgetown Road on the exit 25 on ramp of I-75. Thomas is custody and charged with first-degree murder.

"Investigation revealed a domestic dispute between Wingard and Thomas, which resulted in the shooting," officials said.


Certified Copies Of Marriage Certificates Now Available Online


The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who used a stolen credit card to make more than $450 in purchases after two cars were broken into at a Dalton restaurant. ... (click for more)

County Clerk Bill Knowles announced a new online service to accommodate taxpayers during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Mr. Knowles, “It is now possible to obtain a certified copy of ... (click for more)




The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who used a stolen credit card to make more than $450 in purchases after two cars were broken into at a Dalton restaurant. The suspect attempted a second transaction, but the credit card was declined the second time. The suspect was recorded by the store’s surveillance system. The incident happened ... (click for more)

When Memes Become Our Theology

Social media and memes. They seem to be made for each other. If you’re looking for laughs, they often give great comic relief, particularly in this difficult time we are facing. But as I’ve seen many of the memes that regularly get posted and shared, I felt compelled to share a few thoughts. This is the main one: “Never get your theology from memes.” Typically memes are ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Manny Sethi's Weekend

On Friday morning the phone rang at 1 a.m., calling Manny Sethi – who is in a race to become the next senator from Tennessee – to come to the hospital. Sethi, who is one of Nashville’s premier trauma surgeons, would then perform not one surgery, but nine more before he went back home about mid-morning on Monday. “I guess I was working about 80 hours a week in the operating room,” ... (click for more)

Lady Vols' Hoops: 2019-20 Season Notebook

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The inaugural season of the Kellie Harper era at Tennessee is in the books. It came to an unexpected and surreal end when the coronavirus (COVID-19) global health crisis forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament and altered typical human activities around the world for a substantial period of time. A Lady Vol team that started two freshmen and ... (click for more)

UTC's Paris Earns Coaching Honor Roll Mention

Chattanooga Mocs Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris earned his first head coaching honor. He was named to the Achieving Coaching Excellence College Basketball Honor Roll Monday afternoon. His Mocs claimed their 25th 20-win campaign with a 20-13 record. It was a strong step forward for the program. Matt Ryan (2nd) and Ramon Vila (3rd) made the All-Southern Conference squad ... (click for more)


