Man, 48, Seriously Injured In Tuesday Night Shooting On Pinewood Avenue

A man, 48, was seriously injured in a shooting in Chattanooga on Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:05 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Pinewood Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and secured the scene. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with serious injuries.

While on the scene on Pinewood Avenue, Police were notified of another man who had arrived by personal vehicle at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police responded and confirmed a man was there with serious injuries.

Investigators with CPD's Violent Crimes Bureau responded to both locations and are working to determine a location(s) of occurrence and if the shootings are related.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.