Georgia Has 43 More Coronavirus Deaths To Go To 412; Cases Reach 10,566; Whitfield Has 21 Cases

COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia



Age Gender County Underlying 65 FEMALE BAKER Unk 95 MALE BAKER Yes 53 MALE BALDWIN Yes 66 MALE BARROW Yes 64 MALE BARROW Yes 91 FEMALE BARROW Yes 88 MALE BARTOW Yes 90 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 78 MALE BARTOW Yes 69 MALE BARTOW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 56 MALE BARTOW Yes 72 MALE BARTOW Yes 88 MALE BARTOW Yes 85 MALE BARTOW Yes 71 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 84 MALE BARTOW Yes 93 MALE BARTOW Yes 79 MALE BARTOW Yes 87 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 96 FEMALE BIBB Yes 79 FEMALE BRANTLEY Yes 87 MALE BROOKS Yes 63 MALE BRYAN Yes 65 MALE BRYAN Unk 80 FEMALE BURKE Yes 59 FEMALE CALHOUN Yes 61 FEMALE CALHOUN Yes 64 MALE CARROLL Unk 87 FEMALE CARROLL Unk 80 MALE CARROLL Unk 71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk 86 MALE CARROLL Unk 80 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 37 MALE CHATHAM Yes 84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 83 MALE CHATHAM Yes 82 MALE CHATTOOGA Yes 81 MALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 90 MALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 60 MALE CLARKE Yes 78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes 68 MALE CLARKE Unk 98 MALE CLARKE Yes 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 65 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 72 MALE CLARKE Yes 89 FEMALE CLARKE No 65 MALE CLAY Unk 50 MALE CLAYTON Yes 89 MALE CLAYTON Unk 64 MALE CLAYTON Unk 47 MALE CLAYTON Yes 67 MALE CLAYTON Unk 49 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk 56 MALE CLAYTON Unk 51 FEMALE CLAYTON No 83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes 71 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk 82 MALE CLAYTON Yes 66 MALE COBB Yes 51 MALE COBB Yes 75 MALE COBB Yes 81 FEMALE COBB Unk 67 FEMALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB Yes 77 MALE COBB Yes 56 MALE COBB No 85 FEMALE COBB Yes 87 FEMALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Yes 76 MALE COBB Yes 29 MALE COBB No 68 MALE COBB Yes 86 MALE COBB Unk 65 MALE COBB Yes 71 MALE COBB Yes 75 FEMALE COBB Yes 97 MALE COBB No 87 MALE COBB Yes 71 MALE COBB Yes 75 MALE COBB Yes 82 FEMALE COBB No 67 MALE COBB No 36 MALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Yes 33 MALE COBB Yes 73 MALE COBB Yes 93 MALE COBB Yes 63 FEMALE COBB Yes 95 FEMALE COBB Yes 76 MALE COBB Unk 64 MALE COFFEE Yes 66 MALE COFFEE Unk 83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 76 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 81 MALE COLQUITT Unk 51 MALE COLQUITT Unk 53 MALE COLQUITT Yes 77 MALE COWETA Yes 42 FEMALE COWETA Yes 79 FEMALE DADE Yes 80 MALE DAWSON Unk 84 FEMALE DEKALB Unk 96 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 89 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 91 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 75 MALE DEKALB Yes 31 MALE DEKALB Yes 69 MALE DEKALB Yes 81 MALE DEKALB Yes 66 MALE DEKALB Yes 70 MALE DEKALB Unk 91 MALE DEKALB Yes 88 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 67 MALE DOOLY No 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 91 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 64 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 64 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 86 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 62 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 63 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 61 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 48 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 75 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 86 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 90 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 75 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 97 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 76 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 63 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 48 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 96 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 46 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 47 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 98 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 68 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 69 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 63 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 70 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 70 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 54 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 84 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 58 FEMALE DOUGLAS Unk 78 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 66 MALE DOUGLAS No 56 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 58 MALE EARLY Unk 63 FEMALE EARLY Unk 65 MALE EARLY Yes 54 MALE EARLY Unk 48 FEMALE EARLY Yes 56 MALE EFFINGHAM Yes 77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes 85 FEMALE FAYETTE Unk 79 MALE FAYETTE Yes 83 MALE FAYETTE Yes 75 MALE FLOYD Yes 75 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 80 MALE FLOYD Yes 65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 62 MALE FLOYD Yes 60 MALE FORSYTH Unk 87 MALE FORSYTH Unk 62 MALE FULTON Yes 64 MALE FULTON Yes 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 66 FEMALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 33 MALE FULTON Unk 50 FEMALE FULTON No 59 MALE FULTON Yes 89 MALE FULTON Yes 63 MALE FULTON Yes 81 MALE FULTON Yes 89 FEMALE FULTON Yes 73 MALE FULTON Unk 77 FEMALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE FULTON Yes 73 FEMALE FULTON Yes 75 MALE FULTON Unk 85 MALE FULTON Unk 78 MALE FULTON Yes 82 MALE FULTON Yes 31 MALE FULTON No 80 FEMALE FULTON Yes 53 MALE FULTON Unk 94 FEMALE FULTON Unk 86 FEMALE FULTON Yes 75 FEMALE FULTON Yes 85 MALE FULTON Yes 84 FEMALE FULTON No 62 MALE FULTON Yes 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 91 MALE FULTON Yes 84 MALE FULTON Yes 97 FEMALE FULTON Yes 88 MALE FULTON Yes 36 FEMALE FULTON Unk 68 FEMALE FULTON Yes 58 MALE FULTON Yes 68 MALE FULTON Yes 69 MALE FULTON Yes 66 MALE FULTON Unk 73 MALE FULTON Unk 87 FEMALE FULTON Unk 96 MALE FULTON Yes 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 88 FEMALE FULTON Unk 93 FEMALE FULTON Unk 77 MALE FULTON Yes 70 FEMALE GORDON Yes 78 MALE GORDON Yes 69 MALE GORDON Yes 100 FEMALE GREENE Unk 66 MALE GWINNETT Yes 44 MALE GWINNETT Yes 69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 81 MALE GWINNETT No 74 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 74 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 85 MALE GWINNETT Yes 80 MALE GWINNETT Yes 73 MALE GWINNETT Unk 70 MALE GWINNETT Yes 90 MALE GWINNETT Unk 94 MALE GWINNETT Yes 85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 63 MALE GWINNETT Yes 81 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 81 FEMALE GWINNETT Unk 81 MALE GWINNETT Unk 92 FEMALE HARRIS Yes 76 FEMALE HEARD Yes 80 MALE HENRY Yes 63 FEMALE HENRY Unk 73 MALE HENRY Unk 90 MALE HOUSTON Yes 75 MALE HOUSTON Yes 85 MALE HOUSTON Unk 84 MALE HOUSTON Yes 64 MALE HOUSTON Yes 64 MALE HOUSTON Yes 74 FEMALE HOUSTON Unk 53 FEMALE JACKSON Unk 50 FEMALE JEFFERSON Yes 93 MALE JENKINS Yes 67 MALE JOHNSON Unk 81 FEMALE LEE Yes 67 MALE LEE Yes 63 MALE LEE Yes 58 MALE LEE Yes 49 MALE LEE Yes 64 MALE LEE Yes 55 FEMALE LEE Yes 64 FEMALE LEE Yes 54 MALE LEE Yes 70 FEMALE LEE No 27 FEMALE LEE No 49 FEMALE LEE Yes 57 MALE LEE Unk 34 FEMALE LEE Unk 63 MALE LEE Yes 66 MALE LOWNDES Yes 71 MALE MADISON Yes 45 MALE MCDUFFIE Unk 73 FEMALE MCDUFFIE Yes 55 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 97 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 54 MALE MITCHELL Unk 68 MALE MITCHELL Unk 85 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 90 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 73 MALE MITCHELL Unk 61 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 81 MALE MITCHELL Yes 81 MALE MITCHELL Unk 72 MALE MITCHELL Yes 88 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 77 MALE MONROE Yes 85 MALE MUSCOGEE Unk 73 MALE MUSCOGEE Yes 65 FEMALE MUSCOGEE Unk 61 MALE NEWTON Yes 77 MALE NEWTON Yes 85 MALE NEWTON Yes 85 MALE OCONEE Unk 83 MALE OGLETHORPE Unk 73 MALE PAULDING Yes 74 MALE PAULDING Yes 29 FEMALE PEACH Unk 57 FEMALE PEACH Yes 70 MALE PICKENS Yes 76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes 67 FEMALE PIERCE Unk 69 MALE RANDOLPH Yes 78 FEMALE RANDOLPH Unk 78 FEMALE RANDOLPH Unk 66 MALE RANDOLPH Unk 83 MALE RICHMOND Yes 62 MALE RICHMOND Yes 72 FEMALE RICHMOND Yes 81 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk 44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 61 MALE SCHLEY Unk 50 MALE SPALDING Unk 81 FEMALE SPALDING Unk 85 MALE SPALDING Yes 73 MALE SPALDING Yes 71 FEMALE SUMTER Yes 68 FEMALE SUMTER Unk 85 MALE SUMTER Unk 66 MALE SUMTER Unk 72 MALE SUMTER Yes 63 MALE SUMTER Yes 88 MALE SUMTER Yes 65 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 74 MALE TALBOT Yes 60 FEMALE TAYLOR Yes 83 FEMALE TAYLOR Yes 75 MALE TERRELL Yes 68 FEMALE TERRELL Yes 77 MALE TERRELL Yes 78 MALE TERRELL Yes 88 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 81 MALE TERRELL Yes 77 MALE TERRELL Unk 79 MALE TERRELL Unk 73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 58 MALE TERRELL Yes 82 MALE THOMAS Yes 59 MALE THOMAS Yes 87 FEMALE THOMAS Yes 62 FEMALE TIFT Yes 77 MALE TOOMBS Yes 66 FEMALE TROUP Yes 61 FEMALE TROUP Yes 37 FEMALE TROUP Yes 79 MALE UNION Yes 82 MALE UNKNOWN Yes 92 FEMALE UNKNOWN Yes 66 MALE UNKNOWN Unk 53 MALE UNKNOWN Unk 68 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 84 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 78 MALE UNKNOWN Yes 78 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 75 MALE WALTON Unk 74 MALE WALTON Unk 82 FEMALE WARE Unk 62 FEMALE WARE Yes 44 MALE WARE Yes 75 MALE WARE Yes 93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 81 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 78 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 48 MALE WORTH Yes 75 MALE WORTH Yes 60 MALE WORTH Yes 77 MALE WORTH Yes