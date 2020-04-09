Community Foundation Raises $1 Million For COVID-19 Fund; Awards Nearly $560,000 In Grants So Far

The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga announced that it has raised over $1 million for its Community Response and Relief Fund and has already awarded nearly $560,000 in grants to organizations working on the front lines to support individuals and families most affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Community Response and Relief Fund is supported by the generosity of individual donors and a cross-sector coalition of partners.

The fund reached the $1 million-raised milestone after a $100,000 commitment by the Lillian L. Colby Charitable Foundation. Partners also include the McKenzie Foundation, the Maclellan Foundation, the Robert & Katrina Maclellan Foundation, Unum, the Benwood Foundation, the Schillhahn-Huskey Foundation, the Weldon F. Osborne Foundation, and Truist.

“We have been inspired by the leaders at front line organizations in our community who have been responding to this challenge with full hearts and open arms,” said Maeghan Jones, president of the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga. “They are demonstrating a powerful example that show how we—even as we’re living our lives further apart—can come together to lift each other up and support our most vulnerable neighbors.”

The Fund provides flexible resources to organizations serving communities who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic conditions of this outbreak. Grants fund organizations that have deep roots in community and strong experience working with our most vulnerable residents.

The Fund has approved three rounds of grants, with nearly $560,000 committed to 14 critical providers, which include the following grantees:

Grant decisions are made by the Fund’s community-led grant-making committee, made up of local leaders with a demonstrated commitment to serving our most vulnerable residents. As the COVID-19 situation evolves, the committee will meet digitally on a regular basis to approve grants and amplify needs and challenges from partners and frontline organizations.

The Community Foundation is coordinating closely with United Way, local government, and other philanthropic organizations to ensure grant-making decisions are timely, effective, and strategic.