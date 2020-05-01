Modified Chattanooga Market To Reopen May 23; Collegedale Market Opens May 10

Public Markets announced reopening plans for both the Chattanooga Market at the Collegedale Market.

About one month behind normal, the Chattanooga Market is scheduled to open its essentials-only version starting Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24. The market will be reduced in vendor size by 65 percent to support social distancing guidelines. The essentials-only, Saturday/ Sunday format is expected to continue through July to allow opportunity for shoppers to come in a more dispersed manner.



The hours will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. both Saturdays and Sundays. The scope of vendors will be farms, food artisans, body and self care, and a few spots dedicated to rotating artists.



Parking for the Chattanooga Market will be reduced to intentionally limit the number of customers shopping at any one time period. More details on the opening of Chattanooga Market will be announced in coming weeks.

The Collegedale Market will reopen on Sunday, May 10. While the Collegedale Market has been in operation for two full seasons at The Commons, the 2020 season was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic seven weeks ago. Officials said, "Now, with new guidelines and restrictions, folks will soon be able to reconnect with farms to provide fresh fruits, veggies and other essential goods for their family." The flower farms will also be included.



Cynthia Chaffer of Red Clay Farms said she is looking forward to having an outlet for their crops to become available again, "We've been busy growing certified organic produce and we're looking forward to returning to the Collegedale Market on May 10th. We've missed our customers and are looking forward to replenishing their kitchens with our beautiful, healthy, fresh, organic produce. We will have seasonal greens, such as: kale, lettuce, Swiss chard, our milled products that include cornmeal, corn grits, wheat flour, bread flour, rye flour, pumpernickel flour, oat porridge, oat flour and a variety of micro greens."



The modified Collegedale (essentials) Market will feature:

Fewer than 50 farmers, food artisans and essentials such as soaps and lotions

Food trucks with take-and-go items (no on site dining)

No sampling or unnecessary handling of products

Outdoors only; Founders Hall will remain closed

Vendors will be wearing masks and gloves

Patrons are expected to wear face masks, per state guidelines

Please observe social distancing, and limit your visit to under one hour.

The following market elements are temporarily suspended: