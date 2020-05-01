 Friday, May 1, 2020 Weather

Modified Chattanooga Market To Reopen May 23; Collegedale Market Opens May 10

Friday, May 1, 2020

Public Markets announced reopening plans for both the Chattanooga Market at the Collegedale Market.

About one month behind normal, the Chattanooga Market is scheduled to open its essentials-only version starting Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24. The market will be reduced in vendor size by 65 percent to support social distancing guidelines.

The essentials-only, Saturday/Sunday format is expected to continue through July to allow opportunity for shoppers to come in a more dispersed manner.

The hours will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. both Saturdays and Sundays. The scope of vendors will be farms, food artisans, body and self care, and a few spots dedicated to rotating artists.

Parking for the Chattanooga Market will be reduced to intentionally limit the number of customers shopping at any one time period. More details on the opening of Chattanooga Market will be announced in coming weeks.

The Collegedale Market will reopen on Sunday, May 10. While the Collegedale Market has been in operation for two full seasons at The Commons, the 2020 season was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic seven weeks ago. Officials said, "Now, with new guidelines and restrictions, folks will soon be able to reconnect with farms to provide fresh fruits, veggies and other essential goods for their family." The flower farms will also be included.

Cynthia Chaffer of Red Clay Farms said she is looking forward to having an outlet for their crops to become available again, "We've been busy growing certified organic produce and we're looking forward to returning to the Collegedale Market on May 10th. We've missed our customers and are looking forward to replenishing their kitchens with our beautiful, healthy, fresh, organic produce.  We will have seasonal greens, such as: kale, lettuce, Swiss chard, our milled products that include cornmeal, corn grits, wheat flour, bread flour, rye flour, pumpernickel flour, oat porridge, oat flour  and a variety of micro greens."

The modified Collegedale (essentials) Market will feature:

  • Fewer than 50 farmers, food artisans and essentials such as soaps and lotions
  • Food trucks with take-and-go items (no on site dining)
  • No sampling or unnecessary handling of products
  • Outdoors only; Founders Hall will remain closed
  • Vendors will be wearing masks and gloves
  • Patrons are expected to wear face masks, per state guidelines
  • Please observe social distancing, and limit your visit to under one hour.
The following market elements are temporarily suspended:
  • No arts and crafts
  • No onsite dining
  • No live music
  • No cultural themes, festivals or activities

April 30, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 5700 ROPER ST APT M14 EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE --- ALLIGOOD, WILLIAM MICHAEL 1671 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 26,260 Coronavirus Cases; 1,132 Deaths, 37 More Since Wednesday

Georgia state health officials on Thursday said there have been 1,132 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 37 more since Wednesday. The confirmed cases are now at 26,260 up by 626 in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations are at 5,190, up 118 since Wednesday. Whitfield County now has 103 cases, up 24 from Wednesday, and remains at four deaths. Walker ... (click for more)

Law Day 2020, The Courts Adapt To The Crisis

The first day of May is Law Day. We set aside May 1 of each year to celebrate the rule of law and the role of law in our society. The American Bar Association, our nation’s largest legal organization, describes it in these words: “Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In May 2020

As I walked through my garden, I wondered when was the last time the month of May arrived during the night with temperatures in the 40s! But I was warmed by a yearly memory I’ve carried around for well over 50 years ago. I had to be about 12 years old when I saw a picture of a “flapper girl,” which is what they called the pretty girls who quit wearing the then-required tight corsets, ... (click for more)

UTC's Jean-Baptiste Earns Top Student-Athlete Award

-Chattanooga Mocs guard David Jean-Baptiste had a strong campaign on the court but is just as stellar off it. The redshirt junior earned one of the three top campus awards decided by the university’s executive leadership team. He’s the first student-athlete to claim the special honor. Jean-Baptiste claimed the Blue Award alongside fellow student leaders Stan Settles (Chancellor ... (click for more)

Austin Peay's Hudspeth, Jackson Garner TSWA Football Honors

NASHVILLE – Austin Peay’s Mark Hudspeth and Kordell Jackson were voted the Tennessee Sports Writers Association College Football Coach and Player of the Year, respectively, for the 2019 season, as announced this week. Hudspeth led the Govs to their first OVC championship since 1977, the program's first-ever nine-win regular season and their first-ever FCS playoff appearance. ... (click for more)


