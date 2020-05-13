2 Chattanooga Teens Charged After High-Speed Chase On I-75 In Whitfield County

Two Chattanooga teens have been charged after a high-speed chase on I-75 in Whitfield County.

The driver, 18-year-old Laderron Freeman, was charged with theft by taking (stolen vehicle), felony fleeing and attempting to elude, speeding, reckless driving, and other charges.

One of two passengers, a 17-year-old, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

A third person in the vehicle got away despite a lengthy search that involved use of a helicopter.

The Georgia State Patrol said around 1 p.m., the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office asked law enforcement to be on the lookout for a 2017 Audi Q5 traveling at a high rate of speed on I-75 southbound.

An Whitfield County patrol vehicle got behind the car, and saw it going 87 in a 70 and driving erratically.

When a trooper tried to stop the car, it sped off. It got off at exit 315, then headed northbound on the freeway. The driver got off at Georgia Highway 52 and crashed after sideswiping several vehicles.

It was found that the car had been stolen in Chattanooga overnight Monday.