A man, 29, was shot on Thursday on Brainerd Road.

At approximately 12:03 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call.

Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim said to police he heard a gunshot then realized he was shot. He ran inside the business to ask for help.

