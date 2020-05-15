Governor Lee Directs COVID-19 Testing At Public Housing Communities Across State

 Friday, May 15, 2020 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Governor Bill Lee directed the Unified Command Group to expand COVID-19 testing efforts into public housing communities across the state.  Testing is being done by the Tennessee National Guard this week at all public housing sites in Nashville and next week, the National Guard will be coming to family sites in Chattanooga.  

CHA board member and Mary Walker resident Jeff McClendon said, “It’s time to put your health first and be tested by healthcare professionals- - no matter if they are in uniform or in full PPEs. Our residents always wanted to be tested and we’re glad to see that this will finally happen. Whether the tests are positive or negative, it’s important to know the test outcome so you’ll know what to do.” 

“We’re continuing to build on our success with community testing, in partnership with the Chattanooga Housing Authority,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Our testing events with housing authorities in Tennessee’s metropolitan areas will enhance access to COVID-19 testing for Tennesseans who may be particularly vulnerable to the virus.”

CHA Board Chair Jim Levine said, “The CHA always has been open to any qualified healthcare professional providing COVID-19 testing opportunities for our residents.  We’re grateful for the leadership and hard work leaders put in that will now allow our residents to be tested on site if they so desire.” 



Georgia Has 30 More Coronavirus Deaths For Total of 1,557; 36,681 Cases

Cleveland State Announces Plans For Fall Classes

Tennessee Driver Services Division Announces Plan To Resume Services


Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 1,557 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 30 more since Thurssday. The confirmed cases are now at 36,681 - up from 35,858, an increase of 823. Hospitalizations are at 6,438 - up 93 since Thursday. Whitfield County had an increase of one cases for a total of 176 and is still at six deaths. ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Announces Plans For Fall Classes

Cleveland State Community College is preparing for a full slate of academic classes for the Fall 2020 semester. Building on the success the college had responding to the coronavirus during the Spring semester, faculty are busy preparing courses for the next term. The college surveyed returning students and new applicants about their interests in various teaching modes in light ... (click for more)

Georgia Hospitals: Open For All Care

As the presence of the COVID-19 virus became a daily reality for all Georgians, our state’s hospitals took the voluntary step to temporarily halt all non-emergent, non-COVID-19 care. This drastic measure was necessary at the time in order to ensure there was sufficient bed capacity and enough personal protective equipment for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients. Encouragingly, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Face Mask Revolution

Earlier this week Virginia Heffernan, a columnist for the LA Times, opined that COVID-19 face masks are divided by the intense brawl between the red and blue states. The liberals are far more responsible than the red-state conservatives. Virginia points to conservatives – from President Trump to VP Pence to Kentucky Senator Paul Rand - as those who have chosen not to wear them. ... (click for more)

UTC Senior Softball Players Hudson, Kazerooni Named CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team

Chattanooga Mocs softball seniors Celie Hudson (pitcher) and Morgan Kazerooni (designated player) were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition. The 2020 Academic All-District® Softball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Softball Lands Tennessee Transfer Kaili Phillips

An All-SEC Freshman Team honoree in 2019 with the Tennessee Lady Vols, catcher/utility student-athlete Kaili Phillips has signed with the Chattanooga Mocs softball program, head coach Frank Reed announced Wednesday evening. The Ooletwah , Tenn., native and Silverdale Baptist Academy graduate is immediately eligible with three years remaining. "We recruited Kaili out ... (click for more)


