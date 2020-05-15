Governor Lee Directs COVID-19 Testing At Public Housing Communities Across State

Governor Bill Lee directed the Unified Command Group to expand COVID-19 testing efforts into public housing communities across the state. Testing is being done by the Tennessee National Guard this week at all public housing sites in Nashville and next week, the National Guard will be coming to family sites in Chattanooga.

CHA board member and Mary Walker resident Jeff McClendon said, “It’s time to put your health first and be tested by healthcare professionals- - no matter if they are in uniform or in full PPEs. Our residents always wanted to be tested and we’re glad to see that this will finally happen. Whether the tests are positive or negative, it’s important to know the test outcome so you’ll know what to do.”

“We’re continuing to build on our success with community testing, in partnership with the Chattanooga Housing Authority,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Our testing events with housing authorities in Tennessee’s metropolitan areas will enhance access to COVID-19 testing for Tennesseans who may be particularly vulnerable to the virus.”

CHA Board Chair Jim Levine said, “The CHA always has been open to any qualified healthcare professional providing COVID-19 testing opportunities for our residents. We’re grateful for the leadership and hard work leaders put in that will now allow our residents to be tested on site if they so desire.”





