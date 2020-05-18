Tennessee Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths; Total Now 301

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up by three to 301, the state Health Department said.



Cases in the state went to 18,001 - up from 17,388 on Sunday.

Officials said 1,489 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up seven since Sunday.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 4,160 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 28 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 43 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said 2,863 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Shelby County has 3,846 cases - up from 3,726. There were two more deaths, bringing the total to 87 deaths.

Bledsoe County is at 607 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 83 cases with one death.

Rhea County has 10 cases and no deaths.

Marion County is up to 33 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County is at 10 cases. Grundy County is at 30 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 22 cases. Franklin County has 43 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 123 cases and 12 deaths. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus and accounts for all the deaths in the county.

Monroe County is up to 49 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 14 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 749 cases and has 41 deaths.

There are 480 cases in Williamson County and has 10 coronavirus deaths.

Knox County remains at five deaths and 308 cases.