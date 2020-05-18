 Monday, May 18, 2020 73.0°F   thunderstorm light rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist

Tennessee Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths; Total Now 301

Monday, May 18, 2020

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up by three to 301, the state Health Department said. 

Cases in the state went to 18,001 - up from 17,388  on Sunday.

Officials said 1,489 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up seven since Sunday.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 4,160 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 28 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 43 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said 2,863 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Shelby County has 3,846 cases - up from 3,726. There were two more deaths, bringing the total to  87 deaths.

Bledsoe County is at 607 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 83 cases with one death. 

Rhea County has 10 cases and no deaths.

Marion County is up to 33 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County is at 10 cases. Grundy County is at 30 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 22 cases. Franklin County has 43 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 123 cases and 12 deaths. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus and accounts for all the deaths in the county. 

Monroe County is up to 49 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 14 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 749 cases and has 41 deaths.

There are 480 cases in Williamson County and has 10 coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County remains at five deaths and 308 cases.


May 18, 2020

Catoosa County Schools Face $12.6 Million In State Cuts; Schools Days To Be Reduced; All Employees Take Pay Cuts

Catoosa County Schools officials said all employees will have to take pay cuts due to a funding loss of at least $12.6 million from the state of Georgia. Officials also said that students will be going to school fewer days. Officials said, "On May 1, 2020, the State of Georgia instructed all state agencies, including K-12 education, to prepare for a 14 percent reduction in

Woman Drives Through Gate At S. Moore Road; Injures Ex-Boyfriend

Angela Bales Al Salmai is facing a variety of charges after driving through her ex-boyfriend's fence and injuring him in the process. Law enforcement responded to a crash on Tuesday night. When they arrived, police observed a black Honda Accord crashed into a fence at 115 S. Moore Road. According to the police report, Angela Bales Al Salmai, 34, walking away from the vehicle.

The ABCs Of Public Crisis Managment

The ABCs of public crisis management: academics, bureaucracy and common sense-paging common sense... Crisis management is a three-dimensional jigsaw puzzle. The management of a worldwide public health crisis is unimaginable, yet more urgent and necessary than anything modern civilization has ever faced. We will manage it, and the managers show up in three organizational categories.

Roy Exum: Let's Tape The General

Some years ago, I was in San Francisco – I cannot recall 'when' or 'why' – and wanted to see Alcatraz, maybe the most famous and legendary prison ever. Only when I got to the ticket window did I learn there is no way to get a walk-up ticket – the place is always sold out because of its immense allure. You have to order tickets about two weeks in advance. Bummed, I found a convenient

Mocs Graduate 26 Student-Athletes With Degrees

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department celebrates the Class of 2020 with 26 student-athletes earning degrees at the end of the spring semester. The actual commencement ceremonies at UTC have been postponed until later in the summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I am amazed by the efforts and adaptations that the entire University had to go through

Lee Men's Soccer Names Franco Assistant Coach

Lee men's soccer head coach Derek Potteiger has tapped a familiar face to join his staff as former team captain and four-year starter Gabe Franco returns to the Flames as the assistant coach. Franco was a staple in the middle of the Lee defense as a player from 2012-2015 and helped guide the Flames through the transition to the NCAA. After his playing career he served as a


