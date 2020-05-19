 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 65.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Collegedale Still Dealing With Storm Cleanup, Repairs

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - by Gail Perry

Dealing with the repairs and cleaning up after the tornado that did damage in Collegedale on Easter night is still a focus of city officials. At the commission meeting Monday night, an ordinance was passed on final reading that will waive all fees related to emergency repairs and construction from the destructive storms on April 12.

 

The commission approved spending $24,500 to contract with Scenic City Property Services for grinding brush that continues to accumulate from the storms.

Residents will not be penalized with fines for debris being left in their yards longer than it is normally allowed since it was caused by storm damage that was beyond their control. There is a difference, however, said City Manager Ted Roders, in trees and construction debris and trash such as old furniture and toilets.

 

Repairs due to the storm are still needed for town-owned properties. Emergency funding was approved for $3,438, the low bid, to restore the tower, the ceiling and to replace insulation at the library. The city is still waiting on bids for making repairs to The Commons and the sewer pump station.

 

A change order was approved for paving that is being done on Little Debbie Parkway, Edgmon and Tallant Roads. It was discovered that temporary striping was missing from the contract. The change order consists of the additional cost for striping the road before the final paving is done. The change order includes an additional cost of $.20 per foot for striping 6,800 linear feet on Little Debbie Parkway, totaling $1,300, plus $1,250 for Tallant Road.

 

Roadwork is also being done to realign Apison Pike. Norfolk Southern Railway Company will be doing the work for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The city has little to do with the agreement other than committing to cooperate with both TDOT and the railroad company since work on the highway project is inside Collegedale’s city limits, said City Attorney Sam Elliott. Commissioners approved the agreement.

 

The Collegedale parks and recreation department is expanding its offerings to make e-sports available to its citizens. The virtual game program that will initially be offered includes six games to play. The city will pay a set fee of $600 for the first two months, to determine if the program is used and wanted. Beginning in August, the charge of $600 will be for up to 40 players, then the city will pay another $600 for every additional 40 players that use the system. In the fall, a few more games will become available.

 

Discussion took place regarding the police department receiving health information on individuals relating to Covid-19. Police Chief Brian Hickman signed the agreement to obtain the information provided by the state of Tennessee Department of Health. Commissioner Ethan White questioned why the commissioners were not asked to ratify the decision to get that data. The city attorney said Collegedale had adopted the MTAS policy. That organization provides policies and guidance for cities and towns in Tennessee. Attorney Elliott said that information was provided for the safety of the officers and to alert responders for what they need to do when going into a particular situation. It was agreed that in the future decisions such as this should come before the commission for a vote.

 

The April financial report from City Manager Rogers showed that at 83 percent of the way through the year, 90 percent of anticipated revenue has been collected. Expenditures look normal, he said, at 79 percent. He said it is unusual, but at the moment, interest rates for CDs are lower than on a savings account, and so he has let all the city’s CDs expire. He said with the potential of interest rates going negative, he will look for something better to do with the city’s money. He said that he is glad Collegedale has contingency funds because it puts the city in a good financial position to weather the storm in the event this becomes the worst economy that has been seen in a long time.

 

The formal presentation of the 2020-2021 budget will made at a meeting next Tuesday.

 


Duckett Facing Aggravated Child Abuse Charge As 2-Year-Old Is Found With Bruises, Burns, Other Injuries

Police responded to a May 3 child abuse report about an assault of a two-year-old. The victim's mother said Kaelan Duckett, 19 had agreed to babysit her child while she worked a shift at Amazon. According to the police report, when the mother came home, she saw bruises, burns, and other injuries on the child's body. When the mother confronted Duckett, he said he "whooped" the

Chattanooga Housing Authority Residents Living In Family Communities To Receive Voluntary COVID-19 Testing

Voluntary COVID-19 testing will be held at the following family sites: Thursday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. East Lake Courts Testing will take place in large community center on site 2600 4th Ave. Emma Wheeler Homes Testing will take place in gymnasium 4900 Edinburg Drive Friday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. College Hill Courts Testing will take place in the gymnasium

An Announcement To Our Communities From Your Healthcare Leaders

As our region begins to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage businesses and community members to continue to follow governmental requirements and CDC guidelines to keep their employees and our residents safe from exposure to the virus. Our leaders and medical staffs continue to monitor the situation and partner with local government and public health offices in

The ABCs Of Public Crisis Managment

The ABCs of public crisis management: academics, bureaucracy and common sense-paging common sense... Crisis management is a three-dimensional jigsaw puzzle. The management of a worldwide public health crisis is unimaginable, yet more urgent and necessary than anything modern civilization has ever faced. We will manage it, and the managers show up in three organizational categories.

Mocs Graduate 26 Student-Athletes With Degrees

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department celebrates the Class of 2020 with 26 student-athletes earning degrees at the end of the spring semester. The actual commencement ceremonies at UTC have been postponed until later in the summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I am amazed by the efforts and adaptations that the entire University had to go through

Lee Men's Soccer Names Franco Assistant Coach

Lee men's soccer head coach Derek Potteiger has tapped a familiar face to join his staff as former team captain and four-year starter Gabe Franco returns to the Flames as the assistant coach. Franco was a staple in the middle of the Lee defense as a player from 2012-2015 and helped guide the Flames through the transition to the NCAA. After his playing career he served as a


