Chattanooga Housing Authority Residents Living In Family Communities To Receive Voluntary COVID-19 Testing

Voluntary COVID-19 testing will be held at the following family sites:
Thursday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
East Lake Courts Testing will take place in large community center on site
2600 4th Ave.
Emma Wheeler Homes Testing will take place in gymnasium
4900 Edinburg Drive
Friday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
College Hill Courts Testing will take place in the gymnasium of the James A.
Henry School
1300 Grove Street
Greenwood Terrace Apts. Testing will take place in community center on site and will also have 3056 Dee Drive a drive through option.
Residents of the Chattanooga Housing Authority are encouraged to come out for testing.