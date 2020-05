8 Registered Sex Offenders Sought By Walker County Sheriff's Office

The Walker County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating the following absconded registered sex offenders.

Contact Sgt. Landon Carver at 706 638-1909, ext. 1272, lcarver@walkerso.com, or submit an anonymous tip at walkerso.com.

ROGER MOON, 53 Y/O W/M, 5’09”, 135 LBS, BROWN HAIR, HAZEL EYES, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS 80 PINERIDGE CIR, ROSSVILLE, GA

PATRICK FORSYTHE, 24 Y/O, W/M, 5’08”, 150 LBS, BLONDE HAIR, GREEN EYES, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS 2754 S. DICK CREEK RD, LAFAYETTE, GA



JOHNATHAN COLLINS, 32 Y/O, W/M, 5’08”, 220 LBS, RED HAIR, BLUE EYES, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS 601 JAMES ST, ROSSVILLE, GA



LOUIE GANNON, 40 Y/O, W/M, 5’02”, 197 LBS, BRO HAIR, BRO EYES, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS 204 N. MAIN ST, LAFAYETTE, GA



JAMES D. HICKS, W/M, 26 Y/O, 6’0”, 130 LBS, BLONDE HAIR, GREEN EYES, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS 3760 HALLS VALLEY RD, TRION, GA



MICHAEL NEAL, W/M, 54 Y/O, 6’0”, 190 LBS, BROWN HAIR, BLUE EYES, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS 302 E. OAK ST, ROSSVILLE, GA



JEFFREY SANDERS, W/M, 32 Y/O, 5’10”, 185 LBS, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS 6 BRAGG CIR, ROSSVILLE, GA



JARVIS WASHINGTON, B/M, 33 Y/O, 5’09”, 160 LBS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS 1591 PARK CITY RD, ROSSVILLE, GA