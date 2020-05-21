Georgia Has 1,775 Coronavirus Deaths - Up 78; It Has 862 More Cases To Bring The Total Past 40,000

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 1,775 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 78 more since Wednesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 40,663 - up from 39,801 - an increase of 862.

Hospitalizations are at 7,289 - up 118 since Wednesday.

Whitfield County has 14 new cases for a total of 220, and seven deaths.



Walker County has 84, including three new cases, and no deaths. Dade County is at 21 cases and one death.

Catoosa County has two new cases for a total of 79 and no deaths, and Chattooga County is now reporting 20 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 424 cases and 36 deaths - up one - from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 218 cases and 13 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 135 cases and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,872 cases and 190 deaths - up 16 in a day. Cobb County has 2,625 cases and 138 deaths - up three. There are now 3,038 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 96 deaths - up eight. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,882 cases and 121 deaths - up four.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,716 cases and 138 deaths.