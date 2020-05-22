Sheriff's Deputy Involved In Fatal Shooting Identified As Jordan Long-Ross

A Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a suspect during an altercation after a traffic stop in Sale Creek early Monday morning has been identified as Jordan Long-Ross.

The person killed was Tyler Hays, 29.

The TBI was called in by District Attorney Neal Pinkston to investigate.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Crestview Drive. A resident said he and his wife heard 2-3 shots. He said he went outside and heard the deputy say, "I shot him. I shot him."

According to the TBI, Hays ran from the deputy and fought with him.

The TBI said, "For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and resulted in the deputy firing his service weapon, striking Hays, who died at the scene."

Ron Hays, father of Tyler Hays, said there was no need for lethal force.

A second suspect fled the scene, but was caught in Sequatchie County after a chase.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved did not sustain any significant injuries and is okay.

As per agency policy, the involved deputy has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Hays was arrested last week on several drug charges as well as possessing a firearm.