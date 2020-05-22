 Friday, May 22, 2020 74.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Sheriff's Deputy Involved In Fatal Shooting Identified As Jordan Long-Ross

Friday, May 22, 2020

A Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a suspect during an altercation after a traffic stop in Sale Creek early Monday morning has been identified as Jordan Long-Ross.

The person killed was Tyler Hays, 29. 

The TBI was called in by District Attorney Neal Pinkston to investigate.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Crestview Drive. A resident said he and his wife heard 2-3 shots. He said he went outside and heard the deputy say, "I shot him. I shot him."

According to the TBI, Hays ran from the deputy and fought with him.

The TBI said, "For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and resulted in the deputy firing his service weapon, striking Hays, who died at the scene." 

Ron Hays, father of Tyler Hays, said there was no need for lethal force.

A second suspect fled the scene, but was caught in Sequatchie County after a chase.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved did not sustain any significant injuries and is okay. 

As per agency policy, the involved deputy has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Hays was arrested last week on several drug charges as well as possessing a firearm.


Chattanooga Zoo May Receive $70,000 From City For Losses Due To Coronavirus Closing

33 More Die Of Coronavirus In Georgia; Whitfield Has 249 Cases And Walker 94

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


The city may provide the Chattanooga Zoo $70,000 to operating losses due to the recent closure due to the coronavirus. The money would be a reallocation of public works funds. The matter comes before the City Council a week from Tuesday. (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 1,808 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 33 more since Thursday. The confirmed cases are now at 41,482 - up from 40,663 -- an increase of 819. Hospitalizations are at 7,376 - up 87 since Thursday. Whitfield County has 29 new cases for a total of 249, and seven deaths. Walker County ... (click for more)

A Message From The Erlanger Medical Staff Leaders To Our Community

It is not our practice to comment publicly on any matter, and certainly not on opinions published in the Chattanoogan.com, but the shameful article regarding Erlanger by Mr. Exum demands a response from the elected leadership of the Erlanger Medical Staff. The reasons for this response are two-fold. First, as leaders of the Medical Staff, we are in a position to see and understand ... (click for more)

It's Not Your Normal Memorial Day Weekend, But ...

The last Monday in May, designated as Memorial Day, is often considered by residents of the United States as the first day of summer, although the official day this year will occur almost one month later on Sunday, June 20. Families gather together to celebrate family traditions, engage in competitive games, plan and create tasty treats and enjoy conversations while sharing memories. ... (click for more)

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Tennessee In Lock Step With New SEC Athletic Guidelines

The Southeastern Conference will make its first move back toward the playing fields when it allows the resumption of voluntary in-person athletic activities on June 8 on campuses. Tennessee will be lockstep with this first step, which was approved via vote of the schools on Friday. “We’ll continue to follow the guidance from medical experts and health officials as we navigate ... (click for more)


