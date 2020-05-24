 Sunday, May 24, 2020 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident Below Fort Loudoun Dam

Sunday, May 24, 2020

TWRA wildlife officers are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred below Ft. Loudoun Dam Sunday morning. 

 

Just after 10 a.m., Michael Hopkins, 39, of Oliver Springs, and David Morris, 50, of Clinton, were fishing from a boat below Fort Loudoun Dam when the engine failed to start and the boat was pulled into the spillway.

Both men, who were wearing life jackets, entered the water at different times before the boat sank. 

 

Bystanders rescued Mr. Hopkins. Mr. Morris did not survive, and his body was recovered ¾ of a mile downstream by the Loudoun County Rescue dive team.

 

Mr. Hopkins was treated at Ft. Loudoun Medical Center and released. 


May 24, 2020

PHOTOS: What Memorial Day Was Like Last Year

May 24, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 23, 2020

Home On Dorris Street Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning


(click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACORD, NICHOLAS LEE 763 FLINN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT RESISTING ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire Saturday around 11:04 a.m. at 4120 Dorris Street. A resident of this address called 911 and advised that her bedroom was ... (click for more)



Breaking News

PHOTOS: What Memorial Day Was Like Last Year

(click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACORD, NICHOLAS LEE 763 FLINN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS --- ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE 921 DELORES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank UNLAWFUL POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Glenn Draper On Memorial Day (2)

This is Memorial Day Weekend and I can't think of a better time to remember my good friend, Dr. Glenn Draper. (he got on to me for calling him Dr. Draper, he would say “just call me Glenn”). I never was his student, didn't sing in any of his choirs, but we were very good friends. Glenn was a regular on my radio show especially in the fall and near Christmas when the singers ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Christians' Fault

A Harvard Law professor, Elizabeth Bartholet, has clamored for the spotlight in recent weeks seeking to ban homeschooling. She claims there is little oversight for what homeschooled children are learning, that in many places the uneducated adults are not qualified to teach their children, and that with child abuse on the rise, the fact there are no “mandated reporters,” such as ... (click for more)

Sports

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Tennessee In Lock Step With New SEC Athletic Guidelines

KNOXVILLE – The Southeastern Conference will make its first move back toward the playing fields when it allows the resumption of voluntary in-person athletic activities on June 8 on campuses. Tennessee will be lockstep with this first step, which was approved via vote of the schools on Friday. “We’ll continue to follow the guidance from medical experts and health officials ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors