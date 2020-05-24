TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident Below Fort Loudoun Dam

TWRA wildlife officers are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred below Ft. Loudoun Dam Sunday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., Michael Hopkins, 39, of Oliver Springs, and David Morris, 50, of Clinton, were fishing from a boat below Fort Loudoun Dam when the engine failed to start and the boat was pulled into the spillway. Both men, who were wearing life jackets, entered the water at different times before the boat sank.

Bystanders rescued Mr. Hopkins. Mr. Morris did not survive, and his body was recovered ¾ of a mile downstream by the Loudoun County Rescue dive team.

Mr. Hopkins was treated at Ft. Loudoun Medical Center and released.