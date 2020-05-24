 Monday, May 25, 2020 75.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Has 16 More Deaths From Coronavirus

Sunday, May 24, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 1,827 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 16 more since Saturday.

The confirmed cases are now at 42,902 up from 42,132 -  an increase of 770.

Hospitalizations are at 7,450 - up 39 since Friday.

Whitfield County has 12 new cases for a total of 279, and seven deaths.  

Walker County has 94 and no deaths. Two have been hospitalized. Dade County is at 27 cases - up one - and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has  101 - up four - cases and no deaths. Eight have been hospitalized. Chattooga County is at 24 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 443 cases and 36 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 227 cases and 14 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 138 cases and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,054 cases and 196 deaths. Cobb County has 2,702 cases and 142 deaths - up one. There are now 3,257 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 102 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 3,056 cases and now 122 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,727 cases and is at 139 deaths.


Memorial Day Remembrance 2020

Perhaps the terrible toll that has engulfed the greater world community due to the black wave known as COVID 19 brings about an urgent sense of reflection and recollection on the true meaning of Memorial Day. One of the earliest commentaries was provided by Frederick Douglass at Arlington National Cemetery on Decoration Day 1871. He would extol to the crowd to never forget ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Memorial Day, 2020

There is an old Indian proverb that is perhaps my favorite when word reaches me than a man or a woman in uniform perished in combat. On this day where we honor those who died while defending our country’s freedom, I am always reminded, “Good men must die, but death cannot take their names.” Any one who has ever stood post, knows well of the huge risks, the God-wretched intangibles ... (click for more)

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Tennessee In Lock Step With New SEC Athletic Guidelines

KNOXVILLE – The Southeastern Conference will make its first move back toward the playing fields when it allows the resumption of voluntary in-person athletic activities on June 8 on campuses. Tennessee will be lockstep with this first step, which was approved via vote of the schools on Friday. “We’ll continue to follow the guidance from medical experts and health officials ... (click for more)


