Georgia Has 16 More Deaths From Coronavirus

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 1,827 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 16 more since Saturday.

The confirmed cases are now at 42,902 up from 42,132 - an increase of 770.

Hospitalizations are at 7,450 - up 39 since Friday.

Whitfield County has 12 new cases for a total of 279, and seven deaths.



Walker County has 94 and no deaths. Two have been hospitalized. Dade County is at 27 cases - up one - and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 101 - up four - cases and no deaths. Eight have been hospitalized. Chattooga County is at 24 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 443 cases and 36 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 227 cases and 14 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 138 cases and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,054 cases and 196 deaths. Cobb County has 2,702 cases and 142 deaths - up one. There are now 3,257 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 102 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 3,056 cases and now 122 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,727 cases and is at 139 deaths.