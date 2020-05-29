Chattanooga Vehicle Emissions Stations Back In Business

Vehicle emissions stations in Chattanooga are back into business.

The Tennessee Department of Environment Conservation (TDEC) furnished updated emissions inspection information to the County Clerk’s office.

The Bonnyshire location will reopen Monday and temporarily add Saturdays to their operating schedule.

The three other emissions sites in Hamilton County reopened on Tuesday.

However, after close of business Saturday, the Eastgate test facility at 720 Eastgate Loop will close until further notice.

The 1620 Riverfront Parkway and Hixson (5206 Austin Road) stations will continue to operate.

County Clerk Bill Knowles said, "If your tag expired in March, April or May, the emission requirement has been suspended. No test is required as long as the tag is renewed by June 15. First time registrations processed Monday, June 1, and after require an emission test.

State officials said, "TDEC has worked with Opus Inspections, the state's testing contractor, to ensure their facilities follow all local and state COVID-19 business guidelines. In doing this they are instituting procedures to limit contact with the motoring public to the greatest extent when a motorist brings their vehicle to be emission tested.

"Changes citizens will experience at the testing centers include discontinuing of staff boarding vehicles for OBD diagnostics, contact-less payment options, frequent cleaning of high touch point areas, employees wearing protective equipment like face shields and masks. TDEC also encourages motorists visiting the test centers to wear a mask as well."

More information is located at www.tnvip.org.