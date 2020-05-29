 Friday, May 29, 2020 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Vehicle Emissions Stations Back In Business

Vehicle emissions stations in Chattanooga are back into business.

 

The Tennessee Department of Environment Conservation (TDEC) furnished updated emissions inspection information to the County Clerk’s office.

 

The Bonnyshire location will reopen Monday and temporarily add Saturdays to their operating schedule.

 

The three other emissions sites in Hamilton County reopened on Tuesday.

 

However, after close of business Saturday, the Eastgate test facility at 720 Eastgate Loop will close until further notice.

 

The 1620 Riverfront Parkway and Hixson (5206 Austin Road) stations will continue to operate.

 

County Clerk Bill Knowles said, "If your tag expired in March, April or May, the emission requirement has been suspended.

No test is required as long as the tag is renewed by June 15. First time registrations processed Monday, June 1, and after require an emission test.

 

State officials said, "TDEC has worked with Opus Inspections, the state's testing contractor, to ensure their facilities follow all local and state COVID-19 business guidelines. In doing this they are instituting procedures to limit contact with the motoring public to the greatest extent when a motorist brings their vehicle to be emission tested.

 

"Changes citizens will experience at the testing centers include discontinuing of staff boarding vehicles for OBD diagnostics, contact-less payment options, frequent cleaning of high touch point areas, employees wearing protective equipment like face shields and masks. TDEC also encourages motorists visiting the test centers to wear a mask as well."

 

More information is located at www.tnvip.org


The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is implementing new COVID-19 precautions for all visitors entering office lobbies across the state. These rules will impact customers coming ... (click for more)

A man, 39, was shot early Friday morning on Clio Avenue. At approximately 12:52 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting call at 3427 Clio Ave. Upon arrival, police located a victim ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is implementing new COVID-19 precautions for all visitors entering office lobbies across the state. These rules will impact customers coming into state offices for scheduled in-person appointments beginning Monday. The new guidelines include: • Arriving alone to drop-off or pick-up documents or take part in scheduled in-person ... (click for more)

A man, 39, was shot early Friday morning on Clio Avenue. At approximately 12:52 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting call at 3427 Clio Ave. Upon arrival, police located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury. Investigators ... (click for more)

Voting By Mail In Tennessee Must Be Allowed - And Response (3)

Rep. Smith and Senator Gardenhire, Given that Chattanooga is now in the top four cities in the nation for COVID-19 case growth, I believe it is time for our state legislators to show some responsibility, sensibility and compassion for the citizens of Tennessee by allowing all eligible voters to cast mail-in ballots in the 2020 election. We have precious little time left to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Reclose? Are You Nuts?

I am every bit as mournful as every other teary-eyed citizen who genuinely cares in the United States that our COVID-19 death rate has surpassed 100,000 people. We’ve got 50 state governors doing 50 different things and, believe this, every last one of them is desperate to find the right thing. We’ve got the best and brightest scientists collaborating with one another. The White ... (click for more)

Football Mocs Receive Votes In HeroSports.com Preseason Poll

The preseason prognostications have begun for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision campaign. HeroSports.com released its first top-25, which included the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Mocs are listed among the nine teams who are also receiving votes in the online publication's poll. Chattanooga is coming off a 6-6 season under first-year head ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Announces 2020 Schedule

The Chattanooga women’s soccer schedule features 10 home contests, including a first-time home match against Indiana State, and a road trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee, head coach Gavin McKinney announced Wednesday. The soccer team will host the first on-campus event for the UTC athletics department. At this time, the Mocs’ preseason match against Tennessee Tech on August ... (click for more)


