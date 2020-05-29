 Friday, May 29, 2020 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


New COVID-19 Related Guidance To Go Into Effect Monday At Department Of Human Services

Friday, May 29, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is implementing new COVID-19 precautions for all visitors entering office lobbies across the state. These rules will impact customers coming into state offices for scheduled in-person appointments beginning Monday.

The new guidelines include:

• Arriving alone to drop-off or pick-up documents or take part in scheduled in-person appointments.

• Wearing a mask or cloth face covering.

• Answering COVID-19 health screening questions and passing a temperature check.

• Maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others.

• Not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Since late March, TDHS offices have been open to customers on an appointment-only basis and this policy will continue to be in effect. Additionally, some interview requirements have been temporarily waived for individuals receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) benefits. Customers filing initial applications and recertifications are not required to visit an office provided their identity has been verified and all other mandatory verifications have been completed.

These temporary changes to office visit requirements have been necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing TDHS to begin implementing modernization of the department’s services. These changes will encourage customers to access assistance online or at lobby kiosks and, over time, reduce the need for office visits.

“We are transforming the way the department provides services so that Tennesseans can access the help they need from home or with as little time in the office as necessary,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “These moves will help make us more efficient and easier to work with and provide a better experience for the families we serve.”

These TDHS services are always available online:

• The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides nutritional assistance benefits to children and families, the elderly, the disabled, unemployed and working families. Apply for services online https://faonlineapp.dhs.tn.gov/.’

• TANF provides temporary cash assistance, transportation, child care assistance, educational supports, job training, employment activities, and other support services. Apply for services online here.

• The Child Support program provides services that promote parental responsibility to meet the financial needs of children and their families. Apply for services online here. Payments can be made online here.

• Adult Protective Services investigates reports of abuse, neglect (including self-neglect) or financial exploitation of adults who are unable to protect themselves due to a physical or mental limitation. Call toll free 1-888-APS-TENN (1-888-277-8366) or report suspected abuse online here.

• The Child Care Certificate Program provides child care financial assistance to families who are working or pursuing post-secondary education and who meet certain income eligibility requirements. Apply for Child Care Payment Assistance/Smart Steps online here.

Additionally, TDHS is offering assistance related to COVID-19 that can be accessed online including:

• Emergency Cash Assistance provides two months of payments to families who’ve lost employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The COVID-19 Essential Employee Child Care Payment Assistance program supports the child care needs of families that are serving the state in essential workforce positions.

Learn more about the Tennessee Department of Human Services at www.tn.gov/humanservices. 


May 29, 2020

New COVID-19 Related Guidance To Go Into Effect Monday At Department Of Human Services

May 29, 2020

Man, 39, Shot On Clio Avenue Early Friday Morning

May 29, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is implementing new COVID-19 precautions for all visitors entering office lobbies across the state. These rules will impact customers coming ... (click for more)

A man, 39, was shot early Friday morning on Clio Avenue. At approximately 12:52 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting call at 3427 Clio Ave. Upon arrival, police located a victim ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

New COVID-19 Related Guidance To Go Into Effect Monday At Department Of Human Services

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is implementing new COVID-19 precautions for all visitors entering office lobbies across the state. These rules will impact customers coming into state offices for scheduled in-person appointments beginning Monday. The new guidelines include: • Arriving alone to drop-off or pick-up documents or take part in scheduled in-person ... (click for more)

Man, 39, Shot On Clio Avenue Early Friday Morning

A man, 39, was shot early Friday morning on Clio Avenue. At approximately 12:52 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting call at 3427 Clio Ave. Upon arrival, police located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury. Investigators ... (click for more)

Opinion

Voting By Mail In Tennessee Must Be Allowed - And Response (3)

Rep. Smith and Senator Gardenhire, Given that Chattanooga is now in the top four cities in the nation for COVID-19 case growth, I believe it is time for our state legislators to show some responsibility, sensibility and compassion for the citizens of Tennessee by allowing all eligible voters to cast mail-in ballots in the 2020 election. We have precious little time left to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Reclose? Are You Nuts?

I am every bit as mournful as every other teary-eyed citizen who genuinely cares in the United States that our COVID-19 death rate has surpassed 100,000 people. We’ve got 50 state governors doing 50 different things and, believe this, every last one of them is desperate to find the right thing. We’ve got the best and brightest scientists collaborating with one another. The White ... (click for more)

Sports

Football Mocs Receive Votes In HeroSports.com Preseason Poll

The preseason prognostications have begun for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision campaign. HeroSports.com released its first top-25, which included the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Mocs are listed among the nine teams who are also receiving votes in the online publication's poll. Chattanooga is coming off a 6-6 season under first-year head ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Announces 2020 Schedule

The Chattanooga women’s soccer schedule features 10 home contests, including a first-time home match against Indiana State, and a road trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee, head coach Gavin McKinney announced Wednesday. The soccer team will host the first on-campus event for the UTC athletics department. At this time, the Mocs’ preseason match against Tennessee Tech on August ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors