Senator Alexander Says He Disagrees With President Trump's Decision To Terminate Membership With WHO

U.S. Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Friday released the following statement on President Trump’s decision to terminate the United States’ membership in the World Health Organization:

“I disagree with the president’s decision. Certainly there needs to be a good, hard look at mistakes the World Health Organization might have made in connection with coronavirus, but the time to do that is after the crisis has been dealt with, not in the middle of it.

"Withdrawing U.S.

membership could, among other things, interfere with clinical trials that are essential to the development of vaccines, which citizens of the United States as well as others in the world need. And withdrawing could make it harder to work with other countries to stop viruses before they get to the United States.”