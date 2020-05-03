 Monday, May 4, 2020 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Motorcyclist Aaron Autrey Killed Sunday Afternoon After Running Off Paul Huff Parkway In Cleveland

Sunday, May 3, 2020

A motorcyclist was killed in Cleveland, Tn., on Sunday afternoon after he ran off Paul Huff Parkway. He was identified as Aaron Autrey, 44.

At 3:35 p.m., the Bradley County 911 Center received a call about a motorcycle crash around the 300 block of Paul Huff Parkway. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that the victim was traveling west on Paul Huff Parkway at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the roadway and struck a guard rail.


May 4, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ...

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: $1 Billion In One Month

According to the Tennessee Hospital Association, the state’s 144 member hospitals lost a billion dollars during just the month of April. Sure, it was because of the way COVID-19 has mauled the United States but what hit Tennessee hospitals far worse was the “virus of fear.” Erlanger had to cut emergency room staff because it turned into “the home of the lonely” – you wouldn’t go ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC Season Is Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC summer season has been cancelled based on the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s decision to suspend the season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We went through all scenarios possible in order to get our players on the field this summer and complete a national season,” WPSL President Sean Jones said. “However, it became apparent that ... (click for more)

CFC Gains High-Profile Shareholder From Across The Ocean: Exeter City FC's Supporter Trust A Shareholder In Local Team

The Chattanooga Football Club spotlighted an unlikely entity during their Thursday “Owner of the Week” twitter post. The Scenic City’s blue-clad and community-owned team revealed another shareholder, this time a team from across the eastward ocean. The Exeter City Football Club, the aptly-named team from Exeter, England, plays in League Two of the English soccer pyramid. Nicknamed ... (click for more)


