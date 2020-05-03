Motorcyclist Aaron Autrey Killed Sunday Afternoon After Running Off Paul Huff Parkway In Cleveland

A motorcyclist was killed in Cleveland, Tn., on Sunday afternoon after he ran off Paul Huff Parkway. He was identified as Aaron Autrey, 44.

At 3:35 p.m., the Bradley County 911 Center received a call about a motorcycle crash around the 300 block of Paul Huff Parkway. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that the victim was traveling west on Paul Huff Parkway at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the roadway and struck a guard rail.