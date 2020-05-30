 Saturday, May 30, 2020 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Southern Honda Powersports Finalizes Plans For New Store On Ringgold Road

Since its founding in 2004, Southern Honda Powersports has managed to become one of the largest Honda Powersports dealers in the world, all while doing business out of a location just off Rossville Boulevard in Chattanooga, in a low-lying location with no retail visibility. Because the area is in a flood zone, the costs for insurance and storage of thousands of units has been significant. As a result, the dealership had been looking for a new location with better visibility for many years.

The passage of the Border Region Development Act in 2011 drew the eye of the store’s ownership, and they began working on a plan shortly thereafter. Officials with Southern Honda announced this week that it is relocating to 5330 Ringgold Road, in close proximity to other outdoor retailers such as Bass Pro Shop, Camping World, and Top Golf. The new facility will come in at 72,000 square feet and earn Honda’s designation as a ‘Level Five Powerhouse’, allowing the dealership to have their inventory automatically refilled by Honda, thereby significantly improving inventory flow and reducing warehouse storage requirements.

Tim Kelly, owner of Southern Honda, said, “The store has enjoyed huge success in spite of a less than optimal site. The new store’s location will encourage even more customers to visit from throughout the region. This is a winning proposition for everyone and we’re very pleased to see the next chapter of the growth of Southern Honda Powersports. This dealership will be designed specifically and exclusively for Honda Powersports. We’re looking forward to bringing even more joy to Honda customers.”

Southern Honda’s CFO, Phil Harris, noted that the project has been in the works for the last 24 months and the investment in a location so close to the interstate is optimal for regional customers. This step will save the dealership more than $200,000 annually in the costs related to insurance and floorplan interest. 

Construction on the site will begin June 2020 and is anticipated to be completed in June 2021.


Georgia Has 20 More Coronavirus Deaths, 468 More Cases; Whitfield Has 20 New Cases

Hamilton County Has 60 More Coronavirus Cases To Go Just 1 Short Of 1,000; Deaths Stay At 15; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths

Chattanooga Police Seeks Information On Missing Mother And Daughter


Georgia Has 20 More Coronavirus Deaths, 468 More Cases; Whitfield Has 20 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 1,984 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 11 more since Friday. The confirmed cases are now at 46,331 - up from 45,863 - an increase of 468. Hospitalizations are at 7,927 - up 23 since Friday. Whitfield County has 20 new cases for a total of 351, and still seven deaths. Officials said ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 60 More Coronavirus Cases To Go Just 1 Short Of 1,000; Deaths Stay At 15; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths

Hamilton County on Saturday reported 60 more positive COVID-19 cases. That brings the total of confirmed cases in the county since the virus broke out in March to 999. Deaths remain at 15. Tennessee now has 364 coronavirus deaths - up by four since the Friday report. There were 481 new cases in the state, bringing the total to 22,566. There were 22 more hospitalizations ... (click for more)

A New Low For Bureaucratic Dysfunction - And Response

Forced emissions testing – a new low for bureaucratic dysfunction. In our old way of living, there were two certainties: Death and taxes. In our new world, the government is giving some relief from taxes but has chosen to substitute vehicle emissions testing. Now the two certainties are death and emissions testing. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is sickening ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Erma Bombeck, surely one of the greatest newspaper columnists in our lifetime, once decreed, "When humor goes, there goes civilization." With a new spate of disappointing news this week, it is easy to see the sage Erma was right, and thus we welcome this week’s newest edition of The Saturday Funnies. As longtime readers are aware, the Funnies are a collection of the nameless missives ... (click for more)

Trio Of Moc Runners Honored As CoSIDA Academic All-Americans

Nathan Watson, Jonathan Boyd and Abbey Bateman were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition. The 2020 Academic All-District® Women's Track & Field / Cross Country Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes ... (click for more)

CFC To Resume Training Monday

The Chattanooga Football Club will be back to in-person training next week, while still complying with social distancing regulations. CFC coach Peter Fuller says the team will be divided into three groups of eight and one smaller group of six. “Small group training will start on Monday, and we’ll have three different groups moving through at staggered times. We’ll be out at Finley, ... (click for more)


