 Saturday, May 30, 2020 71.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Georgia Has 20 More Coronavirus Deaths, 468 More Cases; Whitfield Has 20 New Cases

Saturday, May 30, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 1,984 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 11 more since Friday.

The confirmed cases are now at 46,331 - up from 45,863 -  an increase of 468.

Hospitalizations are at 7,927 - up 23 since Friday.

Whitfield County has 20 new cases for a total of 351, and still seven deaths. Officials said 26 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has 141 cases, three new ones, and no deaths. Three have been hospitalized. Dade County remains at 28 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 133 - up four - cases and no deaths. Ten have been hospitalized. Chattooga County remains at 24 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 478 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 263 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 160 cases, an increase of eight and another death for a total of 16, from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,507 cases and 230 deaths - up 10. Cobb County has 3,009 cases and 171 deaths. There are now 3,731 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 112 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 3,769 cases and now 127 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,770 cases and is at 145 deaths.


May 30, 2020

PHOTOS: Protest On The Walnut Street Bridge

May 30, 2020

Georgia Has 20 More Coronavirus Deaths, 468 More Cases; Whitfield Has 20 New Cases

May 30, 2020

Southern Honda Powersports Finalizes Plans For New Store On Ringgold Road


(click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 1,984 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 11 more since Friday. The confirmed cases are now at 46,331 ... (click for more)

Since its founding in 2004, Southern Honda Powersports has managed to become one of the largest Honda Powersports dealers in the world, all while doing business out of a location just off Rossville ... (click for more)



Breaking News

PHOTOS: Protest On The Walnut Street Bridge

(click for more)

Georgia Has 20 More Coronavirus Deaths, 468 More Cases; Whitfield Has 20 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 1,984 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 11 more since Friday. The confirmed cases are now at 46,331 - up from 45,863 - an increase of 468. Hospitalizations are at 7,927 - up 23 since Friday. Whitfield County has 20 new cases for a total of 351, and still seven deaths. Officials said ... (click for more)

Opinion

A New Low For Bureaucratic Dysfunction - And Response

Forced emissions testing – a new low for bureaucratic dysfunction. In our old way of living, there were two certainties: Death and taxes. In our new world, the government is giving some relief from taxes but has chosen to substitute vehicle emissions testing. Now the two certainties are death and emissions testing. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is sickening ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Erma Bombeck, surely one of the greatest newspaper columnists in our lifetime, once decreed, "When humor goes, there goes civilization." With a new spate of disappointing news this week, it is easy to see the sage Erma was right, and thus we welcome this week’s newest edition of The Saturday Funnies. As longtime readers are aware, the Funnies are a collection of the nameless missives ... (click for more)

Sports

Ray Deering, Popular Baylor School Administrator And Sports Columnist, Dies

Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died. A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of ... (click for more)

Trio Of Moc Runners Honored As CoSIDA Academic All-Americans

Nathan Watson, Jonathan Boyd and Abbey Bateman were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition. The 2020 Academic All-District® Women's Track & Field / Cross Country Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors