Georgia Has 20 More Coronavirus Deaths, 468 More Cases; Whitfield Has 20 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 1,984 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 11 more since Friday.

The confirmed cases are now at 46,331 - up from 45,863 - an increase of 468.

Hospitalizations are at 7,927 - up 23 since Friday.

Whitfield County has 20 new cases for a total of 351, and still seven deaths. Officials said 26 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has 141 cases, three new ones, and no deaths. Three have been hospitalized. Dade County remains at 28 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 133 - up four - cases and no deaths. Ten have been hospitalized. Chattooga County remains at 24 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 478 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 263 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 160 cases, an increase of eight and another death for a total of 16, from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,507 cases and 230 deaths - up 10. Cobb County has 3,009 cases and 171 deaths. There are now 3,731 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 112 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 3,769 cases and now 127 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,770 cases and is at 145 deaths.