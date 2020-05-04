 Monday, May 4, 2020 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, May 4, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUGUSTO, CESAR
2016 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
AVILA, OSCAR
1609 S.KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BIBBS, DONTE L
406 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112535
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRADFORD, MATTHEW CLEMMER
2506 SAINT LUCIE CT CHATTANOOGA, 374211880
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
BRAMBILA, LUIS ANDRENADE
1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DELONEY, DEPRIEST ROYLOND
3805 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
DIAL, TRAVIS C
4329 SPRIGGS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
---
GIBBS, AUTRY FAY
219 PEACH ST NASHVILLE, 37210
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
---
GOINS, CHARLES JOSEPH
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 373111766
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
GOODLOW, JUSTIN
7961 BATTERS PLACE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212750
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GREEN, JENNIFER NICOLE
2438 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071123
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JEFCOAT, BENJAMIN R
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LAMBERT, CHARLES WENDELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEASE, JAMES AUSTIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCGHEE, CALVIN W
701 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MILLSAPS, ROBERT EDWARD
9120 HARRISON BAY ROAD APT A, HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
OSBORN, RACHEL WANETTE
1107 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PABLO-BAUTISTA, MIGUEL PABLO
2301 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARIS, RODNEY ERIC
4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374101618
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTI
---
PASTORINO, DONTE D
1429 NORTHSHORE WOODS DR KNOXVILLE, 37919
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PATTERSON, SHAWN KENNETH
269 TRACE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RUDDER, CHARLES LLOYD
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RUSH, MATTHEW JARED
2516 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SADOWSKI, JAMES LOUIS
8618 CLEARWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN
10718 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA
2310 CUSHMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063911
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
USHER, WHITNEY NASHEY
604 BACON TRL EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

