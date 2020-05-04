Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUGUSTO, CESAR

2016 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

AVILA, OSCAR

1609 S.KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BIBBS, DONTE L

406 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112535

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BRADFORD, MATTHEW CLEMMER

2506 SAINT LUCIE CT CHATTANOOGA, 374211880

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BRAMBILA, LUIS ANDRENADE

1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DELONEY, DEPRIEST ROYLOND

3805 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

DIAL, TRAVIS C

4329 SPRIGGS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000

---

GIBBS, AUTRY FAY

219 PEACH ST NASHVILLE, 37210

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

---

GOINS, CHARLES JOSEPH

HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 373111766

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

---

GOODLOW, JUSTIN

7961 BATTERS PLACE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212750

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GREEN, JENNIFER NICOLE

2438 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071123

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

JEFCOAT, BENJAMIN R

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

LAMBERT, CHARLES WENDELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

LEASE, JAMES AUSTIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MCGHEE, CALVIN W

701 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MILLSAPS, ROBERT EDWARD

9120 HARRISON BAY ROAD APT A, HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

OSBORN, RACHEL WANETTE

1107 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

PABLO-BAUTISTA, MIGUEL PABLO

2301 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

PARIS, RODNEY ERIC

4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374101618

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTI

---

PASTORINO, DONTE D

1429 NORTHSHORE WOODS DR KNOXVILLE, 37919

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

PATTERSON, SHAWN KENNETH

269 TRACE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

RUDDER, CHARLES LLOYD

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

RUSH, MATTHEW JARED

2516 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

SADOWSKI, JAMES LOUIS

8618 CLEARWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN

10718 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA

2310 CUSHMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063911

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

USHER, WHITNEY NASHEY

604 BACON TRL EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

