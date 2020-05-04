 Monday, May 4, 2020 72.0°F   thunderstorm heavy rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Heavy Rain Fog/Mist

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Climb To 1,243; Cases Total 29,437

Monday, May 4, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 1,243 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 66 more since Sunday.

The confirmed cases are now at 29,437, up by 835 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations are at 5,537, up 144 since Sunday.

Whitfield County now has 126 cases, up eight from Sunday, and has two more deaths, for a total of six.  

Walker County is reporting 61 cases, an increase of one, and no deaths. Dade County remains at 16 cases, and remains at one death.

Catoosa County remains at 51 and no deaths, and Chattooga County is now reporting 15 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 341 cases, an increase of 17, and 31 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has a total of 150 cases, and remains at 11 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 116 cases, an increase of three, and one new death, for a total of 13 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,064. There have been 129 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,840 cases and 100 deaths. There are now 2,254 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 56 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,056 cases and 65 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,534 cases and 125 deaths.


Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: $1 Billion In One Month

According to the Tennessee Hospital Association, the state’s 144 member hospitals lost a billion dollars during just the month of April. Sure, it was because of the way COVID-19 has mauled the United States but what hit Tennessee hospitals far worse was the “virus of fear.” Erlanger had to cut emergency room staff because it turned into “the home of the lonely” – you wouldn’t go ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC Season Is Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC summer season has been cancelled based on the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s decision to suspend the season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We went through all scenarios possible in order to get our players on the field this summer and complete a national season,” WPSL President Sean Jones said. “However, it became apparent that ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: UT Vol Mount Rushmores

Week number nine of self-quarantining is upon us. While things are slowly beginning to open up, my wife Shelia and I are committing to social distancing for a little longer. While I am writing this column for the chattanoogan.com , she is hard at work on her laptop helping students with everything from college applications to financial aid. I wrote several "Mount Rushmores" during ... (click for more)


