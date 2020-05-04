Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Climb To 1,243; Cases Total 29,437

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 1,243 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 66 more since Sunday.

The confirmed cases are now at 29,437, up by 835 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations are at 5,537, up 144 since Sunday.

Whitfield County now has 126 cases, up eight from Sunday, and has two more deaths, for a total of six.



Walker County is reporting 61 cases, an increase of one, and no deaths. Dade County remains at 16 cases, and remains at one death.

Catoosa County remains at 51 and no deaths, and Chattooga County is now reporting 15 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 341 cases, an increase of 17, and 31 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has a total of 150 cases, and remains at 11 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 116 cases, an increase of three, and one new death, for a total of 13 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,064. There have been 129 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,840 cases and 100 deaths. There are now 2,254 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 56 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,056 cases and 65 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,534 cases and 125 deaths.