Courts in Georgia that were mainly shut down due to the ravages of the coronavirus will be closed longer.

Chief Justice Harold Melton announced on Monday that the emergency will be extended from May 13 to June 12.

That suspends all criminal and civil jury trials. No jurors will be summoned.

Justice Melton said the courts are different from private businesses, “We compel people to attend court proceedings, and that requires us to be extra cautious.”