Cherokee Regional Library Branches Reopen In Georgia

The four branches of the Cherokee Regional Library System (CHRL) reopened to the public this week with limited hours and new restrictions in the wake of COVID-19. The system closed seven weeks ago in a regional effort to slow the spread of the virus. CHRL is the first library system in Georgia to reopen, with branches in Chickamauga, LaFayette, Rossville and Dade County now operating three days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 

While the library’s digital services have been available during the seven-week closure, many patrons felt the absence of physical services such as access to real books and computers, along with printing and scanning services.

 

Cherokee Regional Library Director Lecia Eubanks said, “Smart phones are not always sufficient to conduct business, and governmental websites are notoriously difficult to navigate.

We have heard of community members struggling to access their stimulus money, or present proper documentation after being affected by recent storm damage. The library is a needed resource. With the restrictions we have in place, we can reopen safely.” 

 

Library staff at all four branches spent last week preparing to reopen. Along with sneeze guards installed at the circulation desk, patrons will notice signage guiding them to remain six-feet apart. All library staff are required to wear protective masks, while patrons are strongly encouraged to wear a mask too. Staff will clean heavily used surfaces every hour and only a limited number of computers will be available, so keyboards can be sanitized.

 

Regular programming remains on hold at this time. The library intends to re-evaluate operations every two weeks, before moving to the next phase of reopening. Eventually, hours will return to normal, and actually increase at some locations.

 

“I see the value of the investment and positive impact the library has on our citizens,” said Shannon Whitfield, Walker County Commissioner. “From 2009 to 2017, the library system did not receive any additional funding from Walker County. We’ve been working to restore services, like the library, as our county’s finances improve.

 

“Walker County will provide an additional $44,000 to CHRL this year. The move brings the county’s total increase in investment over the past three years to nearly $100,000.”

 

Due to the additional funding, all three Walker County Public Libraries will be capable of expanding hours and services effective July 1. The Chickamauga and Rossville branches will increase operations to 40 hours a week and provide the public with an additional day of access. The Shaw History Room in the LaFayette-Walker County branch has only been open two days a week since 2012. It will soon expand to six days a week.

 

During this initial reopening phase, all libraries are open to the public on the following days from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the first hour at each location reserved for at risk patrons:

 

Chickamauga: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays
LaFayette: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
Rossville: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays
Dade County: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays

 

Curbside pick-up services have been implemented for those who prefer to not come inside. Patrons are encouraged to put a hold on books through the PINES app and then call the library to have materials brought to their vehicle.


Police Blotter: Man On Foust Street Waving Gun Says It Is Only A BB Pistol; Evidence Murky On Dollar General Heist

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Police Blotter: Man On Foust Street Waving Gun Says It Is Only A BB Pistol; Evidence Murky On Dollar General Heist

Police responded to 1700 Foust St. An anonymous person called in for a black male wearing all black with a backpack walking on Foust Street waving a pistol in the air. An officer spoke with Torey Bockman with similar description. He stated he was waving his BB gun in the air dancing to his music. The officer made sure the gun was a BB gun and put it in his backpack. He ran Bockman

Opinion

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises - And Response

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance

Roy Exum: Freedom Isn't Free

I was drawn to a guest opinion that appeared in the Nashville Tennessean and written by an Army battalion chaplain. Captain Malcolm Rios is currently stationed at Camp Zama, an Army Garrison located in the cities of Zama and Sagamihara, in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan (about 25 miles southwest of Tokyo). What struck me is Captain Rios is watching us from afar and sees a lot of us

Sports

Red Wolves To Be Allowed To Start Small Group Training

The Chattanooga Red Wolves, along with other USL teams, will be allowed to resume small group training and treatment at club facilities, according to uslsoccer.com. Teams will be allowed to train in small groups at outdoor facilities. Only non-contact training is allowed, however, the use of training rooms for player treatment is now an option. Small groups are defined

Mocs' Cross Country Add Boykin And Mulkey To 2020 Roster

Chattanooga Mocs' cross country head coach Andy Meyer announced the addition of Jacob Boykin and Kaigen Mulkey to the 2020 Roster. Boykin comes to Chattanooga from Seigel High School in Murfreesboro and Mulkey is a product of Chattanooga Central High School. Jacob Mulkey Seigel High School Helped the Siegel Stars to three large school state titles in Division


