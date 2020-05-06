 Thursday, May 7, 2020 Weather

Major Mixed Use Project Planned On Over 30 Acres At Former Standard Coosa Thatcher Site Off Main Street

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

A major redevelopment of a former manufacturing site is planned for over 30 acres at Ridgedale off Main Street.

Collier Construction is seeking rezoning to C-3 Central Business Zone for revitalization
of old manufacturing sites and development as mixed use, residential, and commercial property.

The site includes 1500, 1601, 1603, 1605, 1602, 1700, 1800, 1801 and 1809 Watkins St; 1506 S. Lyerly St; 2461 E. 18th St; and parcels on E. 16th and 17th streets.

A master plan has been drawn up for the extensive project at a site that has long been eyed for redevelopment, but has never gotten going.

The case goes before the Planning Commission next Monday.

The Regional Planning Agency staff is recommending approval.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_A3pVq2Hv96S4AgJc-2_wNT-ph1NaLb8/view

 


May 7, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 6, 2020

Police Blotter: Man On Foust Street Waving Gun Says It Is Only A BB Pistol; Evidence Murky On Dollar General Heist

May 6, 2020

33 More Die Of Coronavirus In Georgia As Toll Goes To 1,327; Cases Rise To 30,738 From 29,839


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMSTRONG, JOEL ANTHONY 52 ROCK HAVEN LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE ... (click for more)

Police responded to 1700 Foust St. An anonymous person called in for a black male wearing all black with a backpack walking on Foust Street waving a pistol in the air. An officer spoke with Torey ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 1,327 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 33 more since Tuesday. The confirmed cases are now at 30,738 ... (click for more)



Opinion

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises - And Response

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Fastest 2 Minutes

For 25 straight years, on this very day, I would make my way to a late breakfast at Churchill Downs where the post positions would be drawn on every Thursday morning for “The First Saturday in May.” Most never tasted the breakfast. They were too intent to study the draw, to see the odds that would immediately follow, knowing where the horses would be leaving the starting gate was ... (click for more)

Sports

Cougar's Britnay Gore Signs With Penn State

A mutual connection can change everything. That is certainly the case for Cleveland State sophomore Britnay Gore, who just signed with Penn State University on Friday after an incredible journey led her to play Power 5 basketball, the first player in the program to do so in nearly 25 years. When Gore moved to the United States from Antigua, Caribbean, she stayed with her uncle ... (click for more)

Amid Unique Circumstances 65 UT Athletes Graduate

Though circumstances related to the global coronavirus pandemic prevent standard commencement gatherings from taking place, Tennessee Athletics salutes its 65 spring/summer graduates who have completed their degree requirements. On Thursday, May 7, the university is hosting a redesigned commencement celebration virtually starting at 9 a.m. ET. The link to participate will ... (click for more)


