Major Mixed Use Project Planned On Over 30 Acres At Former Standard Coosa Thatcher Site Off Main Street

A major redevelopment of a former manufacturing site is planned for over 30 acres at Ridgedale off Main Street.

Collier Construction is seeking rezoning to C-3 Central Business Zone for revitalization

of old manufacturing sites and development as mixed use, residential, and commercial property.

The site includes 1500, 1601, 1603, 1605, 1602, 1700, 1800, 1801 and 1809 Watkins St; 1506 S. Lyerly St; 2461 E. 18th St; and parcels on E. 16th and 17th streets.

A master plan has been drawn up for the extensive project at a site that has long been eyed for redevelopment, but has never gotten going.

The case goes before the Planning Commission next Monday.

The Regional Planning Agency staff is recommending approval.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_A3pVq2Hv96S4AgJc-2_wNT-ph1NaLb8/view