Habitat For Humanity ReStores To Open To Shoppers May 19

Habitat for Humanity announced Thursday that their ReStores in Chattanooga and Ooltewah will soon be open to welcome shoppers.

The Chattanooga store at 1150 East 14th St. will be open from Tuesdays-Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Ooltewah store at 9408 Apison Pike will now be closed on Mondays and will follow the same schedule as the Chattanooga store. The stores were recently shuttered due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

Donations are being accepted Tuesdays thru Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and donation pick-ups will be available when the stores open on May 19.

Habitat officials are reassuring the public that they are taking necessary precautions to keep their customers safe while shopping.

The following steps have been implemented:

Minimum social distancing of six feet will be maintained.



Physical Plexiglass-like barriers will be installed at all cashier stations.

Floor decals at all registers will indicate 6-foot spacing for social distancing.

Face coverings will be worn by employees and volunteers at all times.

In-store customer levels will be managed to ensure social distancing standards.

All register counters, restrooms, light switches, and door handles will be wiped down regularly throughout the day.

Hand sanitizer will be available at all cashier stations and drop-off areas.

A wipe dispenser will be available at the shopping cart area.

Glenn Golden, ReStore district manager said, “We are so excited to welcome customers back into our stores. While the top-of-mind story of Habitat is about the homes we build for those in need across our community, those success stories wouldn’t occur without the strong support provided by our stores. We’re very grateful for those who donate to us and for those who shop with us. Both make a significant difference at Habitat and we look forward to seeing the many donors and customers we’ve missed during the pandemic.”

For more information regarding particular types of donations, calls may be made to 634-1004.







