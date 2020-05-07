Chattanooga State Schedules Commencement For Aug. 1

Chattanooga State Community College will hold its 54th Annual Commencement exercises on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium. The College's spring commencement ceremony was originally scheduled for May 9 but due to COVID-19, the College made the difficult decision to postpone. The Aug. 1 commencement exercises will be combined with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Division graduation. The College will be awarding degrees, certificates and diplomas to graduates during two ceremonies with times to be announced at a later date.

Katrina Griffin, a member of the class of 2020, will present the Commencement address. Katrina, age 35, is a communications major and an Integrated Studies major at MTSU, a member of Phi Theta Kappa international and Spire honor societies, a Tennessee Reconnect student, Chattanooga State’s SOAR representative and East Tennessee’s SOAR Award winner at the statewide College System of Tennessee this spring.

Like many adult students, Katrina had a strong desire to earn a college degree, but due to illness and her commitments as a wife and a mother, her plans were derailed...but only for the moment. Katrina didn't let these obstacles prevent her from achieving her goal of earning her degree. Now, Katrina is ready to graduate from Chattanooga State and plans to pursue her bachelor's degree at MTSU, with an ambition to earn her master's degree as well. “I am just so thankful for ChattState. It's such an amazing school and my journey has all been worth it,” shares Katrina.

Chattanooga State Community College consistently offers a high-quality education with 97 percent job placement and 98 percent allied health licensure pass rate. For more information, visit chattanoogastate.edu.