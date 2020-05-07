Man, 39, Killed After Speeding On Central Avenue And Striking 2 Other Vehicles

A man, 39, was killed early Thursday afternoon after speeding on Central Avenue and colliding with two other vehicles.

At approximately 1:21 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to 5209 Central Ave. on a motor vehicle crash.

The vehicle driven by the victim was observed by Chattanooga Police traveling at a high rate of speed south on Central Avenue.

It was found that the driver began losing control as the vehicle crested the hill at 5200 Central Ave. He then struck another vehicle and then was hit by a third vehicle before coming to rest.

The driver of the speeding vehicle was dead at the scene.