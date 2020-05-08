 Friday, May 8, 2020 55.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Galen Medical Group Resumes In-Office Care And Elective Procedures

Friday, May 8, 2020

Galen Medical has reopened the doors for most of its respective practices, resuming in-office visits for patients within safe and controlled office environments. Working in tandem with state and local public health officials, the Galen staff is staying abreast of expert recommendations to inform procedures for each practice. 

Galen providers and staff have worked diligently to implement safety measures that remain in place as in-office appointments resume, and patients are welcomed to begin scheduling elective procedures again at this time. Galen Remote Access Care telehealth services remain available for those whose circumstances warrant distance or who still feel safer at home.

Patients, both returning and new, can at this time:

  • See Galen providers for safe in-office visits
  • Seek treatment remotely via telehealth services
  • Safely proceed with any elective procedures they deem necessary 

Galen Medical Group’s policies and procedures are informed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in order to maintain the health and safety of patients and staff. The following measures are being taken in all Galen facilities and offices:

  • Employees are required to wear face masks at all times while in office, and patients will be required to wear face coverings as well. For patients who do not have them, masks will be provided. 
  • Staff will be routinely screened for symptoms of COVID-19
  • Staff working in designated COVID-19 Care zones will be limited to these spaces only and will not rotate into non-COVID-19 Care zones
  • Temperatures of all staff and patients will be monitored via non-contact infrared thermometers upon entering facilities
  • Patients will be asked to come alone or with only one essential family member/caregiver who will remain off premises or in a vehicle unless deemed essential to conducting the visit
  • Waiting room chairs have been redistributed to promote physical distancing
  • Established sanitation plans are in place for thorough and regular cleaning and disinfection
  • EPA-registered hospital-grade disinfectant solutions and wipes are being used in exam and procedure rooms to clean all high-touch surfaces between patients

To learn more about specific office hours and offerings, visit the Galen Medical website at https://galenmedical.com/re-opening-policies-and-procedure/.


May 8, 2020

Tornado Relief Fund Raises Over $500,000 To Support Families In Need, Announces Over $300,000 In Initial Grants

May 8, 2020

4th Street Under Highway 27 Reopened Early After Bridge Repairs

May 8, 2020

Galen Medical Group Resumes In-Office Care And Elective Procedures


The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and the United Way of Greater Chattanooga announced on Thursday that its joint fund had raised over $500,000 for its Tornado Relief Fund and has ... (click for more)

4th Street under Highway 27 has reopened early following TDOT bridge repairs. The Highway 27 southbound off-ramp to 4th Street can now be accessed. View CDOT's map of road closures ... (click for more)

Galen Medical has reopened the doors for most of its respective practices, resuming in-office visits for patients within safe and controlled office environments. Working in tandem with state ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tornado Relief Fund Raises Over $500,000 To Support Families In Need, Announces Over $300,000 In Initial Grants

The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and the United Way of Greater Chattanooga announced on Thursday that its joint fund had raised over $500,000 for its Tornado Relief Fund and has already awarded more than $300,000 in grants to organizations working to provide critical relief to the individuals and families impacted by the Easter tornado disaster. The Tornado ... (click for more)

4th Street Under Highway 27 Reopened Early After Bridge Repairs

4th Street under Highway 27 has reopened early following TDOT bridge repairs. The Highway 27 southbound off-ramp to 4th Street can now be accessed. View CDOT's map of road closures for full details and location of reported closures due to emergencies or construction. (click for more)

Opinion

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (4)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Derby Reprise

The hallowed Kentucky Derby, usually reserved for ‘The First Saturday in May,’ will not be run tomorrow, its board wisely deferring the crowd of over 160,000 and worldwide TV audience, because of the coronavirus, to September 4 (The Oakes) and September 5 for the 146th Renewal of the Greatest Horse Race in the World. I will miss it tomorrow because in 25 years of spending a week ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)

Thursday Night Watch Party Features Mocs Volleyball

With tonight’s #ThrowbackThursday Facebook Live Watch Party featuring a Chattanooga Mocs volleyball SoCon Tournament victory in 2015, GoMocs.com takes a look back to one of the most memorable, if not the most memorable, season in program history. Despite falling under the ‘recent memory’ category, the 2015 Chattanooga Mocs Volleyball team can forever be remembered as one of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors