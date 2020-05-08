Galen Medical Group Resumes In-Office Care And Elective Procedures

Galen Medical has reopened the doors for most of its respective practices, resuming in-office visits for patients within safe and controlled office environments. Working in tandem with state and local public health officials, the Galen staff is staying abreast of expert recommendations to inform procedures for each practice.

Galen providers and staff have worked diligently to implement safety measures that remain in place as in-office appointments resume, and patients are welcomed to begin scheduling elective procedures again at this time. Galen Remote Access Care telehealth services remain available for those whose circumstances warrant distance or who still feel safer at home.



Patients, both returning and new, can at this time:



See Galen providers for safe in-office visits

Seek treatment remotely via telehealth services

Safely proceed with any elective procedures they deem necessary

Galen Medical Group’s policies and procedures are informed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in order to maintain the health and safety of patients and staff. The following measures are being taken in all Galen facilities and offices:



Employees are required to wear face masks at all times while in office, and patients will be required to wear face coverings as well. For patients who do not have them, masks will be provided.

Staff will be routinely screened for symptoms of COVID-19

Staff working in designated COVID-19 Care zones will be limited to these spaces only and will not rotate into non-COVID-19 Care zones

Temperatures of all staff and patients will be monitored via non-contact infrared thermometers upon entering facilities

Patients will be asked to come alone or with only one essential family member/caregiver who will remain off premises or in a vehicle unless deemed essential to conducting the visit

Waiting room chairs have been redistributed to promote physical distancing

Established sanitation plans are in place for thorough and regular cleaning and disinfection

EPA-registered hospital-grade disinfectant solutions and wipes are being used in exam and procedure rooms to clean all high-touch surfaces between patients