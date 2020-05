TDEC, which announced Thursday that it was reopening three of the four emission testing centers in Hamilton County effective Monday at noon, is now delaying the re-opening.

Officials said the new date for re-opening the testing stations will be May 26 at noon local time.



Local vehicle emissions sites are at Eastgate Loop, 5206 Austin Road in Hixson, Riverfront Parkway and Bonnyshire Drive.

The Health Department has been using some of the stations for coronavirus testing.