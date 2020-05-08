 Friday, May 8, 2020 55.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Trio Face Sex Charges In Collegedale After Alleged Victim Says She Used "Plenty Of Fish" Ap

Friday, May 8, 2020
John Louisdor
John Louisdor

Three men have been arrested for alleged sex-related crimes in the city of Collegedale, and it all started on a dating app called “Plenty of Fish”.

On March 24, Collegedale Police responded to a home in a neighborhood off of University Drive, in the city’s South District, after it was discovered that a juvenile had met an adult male online and provided him with her home address.

The 16-year-old alleged victim stated that she had met a man identifying himself only as “Nick” on a dating app called Plenty of Fish, and invited him to her home early in the morning of March 24.

After he arrived, she informed him that she was only 16.  She claimed he then became aggressive and allegedly forced her to have sex with him.

Investigators were able to identify the victim’s alleged assailant as Nicholas Josh Acup, a 23-year-old Missouri resident that had been in town temporarily for a job.  However, that was not all the detectives discovered.

The investigation soon revealed two other persons that also had encounters with the minor alleged victim through the dating sites Plenty of Fish and Tinder.  Kevin Ornelas, 19, of Ooltewah and 21-year-old John Louisdor of Chattanooga were both identified, interviewed, and arrested on multiple sexual exploitation of a minor-related charges.

Ornelas and Louisdor are now out on bond. Acup is in custody in Missouri on the Collegedale warrant and in the process of being extradited back to Tennessee for the offense of statutory rape.


Tornado Relief Fund Raises Over $500,000 To Support Families In Need, Announces Over $300,000 In Initial Grants

4th Street Under Highway 27 Reopened Early After Bridge Repairs

Galen Medical Group Resumes In-Office Care And Elective Procedures


The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and the United Way of Greater Chattanooga announced on Thursday that its joint fund had raised over $500,000 for its Tornado Relief Fund and has

4th Street under Highway 27 has reopened early following TDOT bridge repairs. The Highway 27 southbound off-ramp to 4th Street can now be accessed.

Galen Medical has reopened the doors for most of its respective practices, resuming in-office visits for patients within safe and controlled office environments.



The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (4)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health

Roy Exum: A Derby Reprise

The hallowed Kentucky Derby, usually reserved for 'The First Saturday in May,' will not be run tomorrow, its board wisely deferring the crowd of over 160,000 and worldwide TV audience, because of the coronavirus, to September 4 (The Oakes) and September 5 for the 146th Renewal of the Greatest Horse Race in the World.

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia.

Thursday Night Watch Party Features Mocs Volleyball

With tonight's #ThrowbackThursday Facebook Live Watch Party featuring a Chattanooga Mocs volleyball SoCon Tournament victory in 2015, GoMocs.com takes a look back to one of the most memorable, if not the most memorable, season in program history.


