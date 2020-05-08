Trio Face Sex Charges In Collegedale After Alleged Victim Says She Used "Plenty Of Fish" Ap

Three men have been arrested for alleged sex-related crimes in the city of Collegedale, and it all started on a dating app called “Plenty of Fish”.

On March 24, Collegedale Police responded to a home in a neighborhood off of University Drive, in the city’s South District, after it was discovered that a juvenile had met an adult male online and provided him with her home address.

The 16-year-old alleged victim stated that she had met a man identifying himself only as “Nick” on a dating app called Plenty of Fish, and invited him to her home early in the morning of March 24. After he arrived, she informed him that she was only 16. She claimed he then became aggressive and allegedly forced her to have sex with him.

Investigators were able to identify the victim’s alleged assailant as Nicholas Josh Acup, a 23-year-old Missouri resident that had been in town temporarily for a job. However, that was not all the detectives discovered.

The investigation soon revealed two other persons that also had encounters with the minor alleged victim through the dating sites Plenty of Fish and Tinder. Kevin Ornelas, 19, of Ooltewah and 21-year-old John Louisdor of Chattanooga were both identified, interviewed, and arrested on multiple sexual exploitation of a minor-related charges.

Ornelas and Louisdor are now out on bond. Acup is in custody in Missouri on the Collegedale warrant and in the process of being extradited back to Tennessee for the offense of statutory rape.