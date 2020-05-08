Ohio Youth Stopped Near Shallowford Road In Stolen Vehicle With 15-Year-Old Runaway

Hamilton County Sheriff deputies on Friday morning made a stop on a stolen vehicle on I-75 and found a 19-year-old driver with a 15-year-old runaway.

At approximately 11 a.m., deputies received a BOLO for a stolen Chevrolet Impala that was possibly traveling into Hamilton County on Interstate 75. Deputies set up on the interstate to try to intercept the vehicle.

The vehicle was spotted traveling south on Interstate 75 and was subsequently stopped near Shallowford Road. The vehicle was driven by Hunter Elliott-Courisky, 19, of Hamilton, Ohio. He was taken into custody.

Deputies also located a 15-year-old runaway from Ohio in the vehicle. The juvenile was taken into custody for possession of drug paraphernalia. A parent of the juvenile was contacted and arrangements are being made for the two to be reunited.

Elliott-Courisky is currently at the Hamilton County Jail charged with theft of property over $10,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Elliott-Courisky was also found to be a fugitive who is wanted for robbery charges in Hamilton County, Ohio. Extradition arrangements will be made with that agency.



The owner of the vehicle, which was stolen from Butler County, Ohio, was notified and is making arrangements to take back possession of the vehicle.