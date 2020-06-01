Protestors Vandalize Fountain, 400-Pound Light Pillar, Statue At Historic Hamilton County Courthouse

Protestors over the past two nights vandalized the fountain, spray painted the statue of General A.P. Stewart, and destroyed light fixtures located on the historic Hamilton County Courthouse property.

The fountain, installed in 1912, sustained considerable damage with many of its historic parts destroyed.

One of the light pillars was knocked over and another was moved off its base.

With each light post weighing in excess of 400 pounds, county maintenance personnel had to use a crane to remove them for repair. Unfortunately, one of the original glass globes was destroyed.

HCSO deputies assigned to the Courthouse took three people into custody in association with Sunday night’s incident.