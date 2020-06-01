VIDEO: Sgt. Evie West Talks About The Protests In Cleveland On Mix 104.1

Sergeant Evie West of the Cleveland Police Department discussed recent protesting.
Click here for the video.
June 1, 2020
Police made eight arrests during late-night protests in Chattanooga on Sunday night.
Officers said they responded to the County Courthouse around 10:30 p.m. when they were advised "a protest ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced it has received a second federal grant to serve homeless adults with severe and persistent mental illness who are high utilizers of the Hamilton ... (click for more)
A monthlong process of phasing back into normal procedures at the Bradley County Justice Center with social distancing guidelines began on Monday. This gradual re-open will affect all divisions ... (click for more)
Police made eight arrests during late-night protests in Chattanooga on Sunday night.
Officers said they responded to the County Courthouse around 10:30 p.m. when they were advised "a protest was turning destructive."
Police said drone footage showed some lights being destroyed at the courthouse, which dates to 1913 and was designed by famed architect R.H. Hunt.
More law ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced it has received a second federal grant to serve homeless adults with severe and persistent mental illness who are high utilizers of the Hamilton County Jail, local hospitals, emergency rooms, crisis centers, and psychiatric facilities. This grant was received in March, but due to COVID-19 events, the formal announcement was postponed ... (click for more)
During the Russian Revolution thousands upon thousands were slaughtered. Famine brought about starvation and even cannibalism in the new Soviet Union. Between the World Wars hundreds were murdered in Germany with no reaction by the government. Food shortages and mass unemployment led to daily civil unrest. Communist revolutionaries routinely battled private armies openly in the ... (click for more)
On this, the first day of a new month, I pause during my monthly trip to the garden as I mourn for my country. The protests that morphed into ugly, race-fueled riots are worse than the COVID virus that continues to plague our nation. By this I mean we were helpless to the virus – there was no way to stop it and therefore we must endure. Criminal rioting is altogether different. ... (click for more)
Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died.
A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of ... (click for more)
Nathan Watson, Jonathan Boyd and Abbey Bateman were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition.
The 2020 Academic All-District® Women's Track & Field / Cross Country Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes ... (click for more)