VIDEO: Sgt. Evie West Talks About The Protests In Cleveland On Mix 104.1

During the Russian Revolution thousands upon thousands were slaughtered. Famine brought about starvation and even cannibalism in the new Soviet Union. Between the World Wars hundreds were murdered in Germany with no reaction by the government. Food shortages and mass unemployment led to daily civil unrest. Communist revolutionaries routinely battled private armies openly in the ... (click for more)

On this, the first day of a new month, I pause during my monthly trip to the garden as I mourn for my country. The protests that morphed into ugly, race-fueled riots are worse than the COVID virus that continues to plague our nation. By this I mean we were helpless to the virus – there was no way to stop it and therefore we must endure. Criminal rioting is altogether different. ... (click for more)