 Monday, June 1, 2020 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Awarded $3.39 Million For FUSE Project

Monday, June 1, 2020

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced it has received a second federal grant to serve homeless adults with severe and persistent mental illness who are high utilizers of the Hamilton County Jail, local hospitals, emergency rooms, crisis centers, and psychiatric facilities. This grant was received in March, but due to COVID-19 events, the formal announcement was postponed until now.

 

“This is an unprecedented opportunity for our community to help those in our community receive the care they need in order to keep those with mental health issues off the streets and out of our jail and hospitals," said Sheriff Jim Hammond.

"Earlier this year, we announced our $2.2 million award from the Department of Justice, which has been accepted by the Hamilton County Commission. These federal resources will be added to nearly a million dollars that has already been contributed by the local community and our partners to make the greatest possible impact.

 

The 3.39 million-dollar award is from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for the Sheriff's Office FUSE (Frequent User Systems Engagement) pilot program.  The award provides $678,000 each year for five years. Eligible participants will receive mental health treatment combined with permanent supportive housing.

 

"This is an opportune moment to move the needle on justice and mental health as we are able to expand the two-year pilot program to five years," said Janna Jahn, FUSE Project Director. "The amount of research and data that will be gathered and evaluated over a longer period will help us better understand what works. A data warehouse will be established to track information from across the system involving multiple organizations who will be able to collaborate for more effective outcomes."

 

The FUSE pilot is scheduled to launch this summer thanks to the commitment of our many community partners:  BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, CHI Memorial, Hamilton County Government, the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Housing Authority, Erlanger Health System, Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute, the State Department of Mental Health's Creating Homes Initiative and the Peer Advisory Council. Mental Health Cooperative has been chosen as the behavioral health organization that will provide the Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) team services funded by SAMHSA.

 

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said, “I am proud to have worked hand in hand with Hamilton County Sheriff’s office to secure $3.39 million in grant funding to support the FUSE program to combat substance abuse, mental illness and promote the rehabilitation of incarcerated individuals. It is critical that our local police departments have the funds they need so that they can continue to uplift the most vulnerable in our community."

 

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said, “We are delighted to receive this additional funding from the federal government that will enable our ambitious pilot program to help our fellow citizens who battle severe mental illnesses.”


June 1, 2020

Police Make 8 Arrests During Late Night Protests On Sunday In Chattanooga; Officers Say Crowd Tried To Push Their Way Into The County Courthouse

June 1, 2020

Kahlil Strickland, 23, Killed, Another Man Shot Sunday Night In East Chattanooga

June 1, 2020

Health Department Announces Free COVID-19 Testing At Church Sites


Police made eight arrests during late-night protests in Chattanooga on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to the County Courthouse around 10:30 p.m. when they were advised "a protest ... (click for more)

Kahlil Strickland, 23, was shot and killed and another man, 24, was injured Sunday night on Sherman Street. At approximately 8:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting call at 2000 ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department and the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga have partnered to launch a community testing model using churches as host COVID-19 testing sites. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Make 8 Arrests During Late Night Protests On Sunday In Chattanooga; Officers Say Crowd Tried To Push Their Way Into The County Courthouse

Police made eight arrests during late-night protests in Chattanooga on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to the County Courthouse around 10:30 p.m. when they were advised "a protest was turning destructive." Police said drone footage showed some lights being destroyed at the courthouse, which dates to 1913 and was designed by famed architect R.H. Hunt. More law ... (click for more)

Kahlil Strickland, 23, Killed, Another Man Shot Sunday Night In East Chattanooga

Kahlil Strickland, 23, was shot and killed and another man, 24, was injured Sunday night on Sherman Street. At approximately 8:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting call at 2000 Sherman Street. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's Anarchy Now

During the Russian Revolution thousands upon thousands were slaughtered. Famine brought about starvation and even cannibalism in the new Soviet Union. Between the World Wars hundreds were murdered in Germany with no reaction by the government. Food shortages and mass unemployment led to daily civil unrest. Communist revolutionaries routinely battled private armies openly in the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This June

On this, the first day of a new month, I pause during my monthly trip to the garden as I mourn for my country. The protests that morphed into ugly, race-fueled riots are worse than the COVID virus that continues to plague our nation. By this I mean we were helpless to the virus – there was no way to stop it and therefore we must endure. Criminal rioting is altogether different. ... (click for more)

Sports

Ray Deering, Popular Baylor School Administrator And Sports Columnist, Dies

Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died. A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of ... (click for more)

Trio Of Moc Runners Honored As CoSIDA Academic All-Americans

Nathan Watson, Jonathan Boyd and Abbey Bateman were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition. The 2020 Academic All-District® Women's Track & Field / Cross Country Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors