 Wednesday, June 10, 2020 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Surge Of Absentee Ballots, COVID-Related Expenses Pushing Costs Up For Election Office

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

A surge of absentee ballots and other COVID-related costs are pushing expenses at the Hamilton County election office way up.

Kerry Steelman, election administrator, told members of the Election Commission on Wednesday that his supplemental budget for unanticipated COVID expenses could be as high as $600,000.  He did note that funding provided by the state through the CARES Act would provide approximately $350,000 in assistance; however, additional funding would be required from the county.

Mr. Steelman said the office is already tightening its other expenses and may wind up with some savings in the upcoming budget to help defer the overage.

He said a main factor is how many people end up voting absentee.  This brings extra expense for postage and hiring workers to process the ballots which may only begin at the opening of polls on election day concluding at the close of polls.

The election official told the election panel that on average the total number of absentee ballots processed by the election office during an August Primary and November General Election is 1,800 and 4,500 respectively. As of June 2, the total applications for absentee ballot had already surpassed the total absentee-by-mail ballots cast in the August 2016 Primary.

He noted that those 60 and older can request the absentee ballots, and he said the county has approximately 90,000 voters qualified to vote by mail solely based on being 60 years of age or older.

He said there are 13 other qualified reasons to vote absentee "substantially increasing the total volume of absentee by mail ballots."

Mr. Steelman said extra COVID costs include the fact that single-use pens and single-use folders will be necessary. Additional equipment was purchased with CARES Act funds to ensure poll workers maintain recommended distancing.  They can no longer share equipment.

Two additional election positions were created to serve as COVID Compliance Officers at each precinct.  These officials will ensure social distancing is being observed both inside and outside the polling site. They will be paid the same $135 as other poll workers.

He said the State Division of Election and Coordinator Mark Goins "have been exceptional partners with all 95 county election offices.  They have provided personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks, face shields, and sanitizer for those working the polls."

A Nashville chancellor has ruled that anyone can vote absentee, but that is being appealed by the state.

Here is the early voting schedule for the August Primary:

Early Voting: Friday 07/17–Saturday 08/01

Locations/Hours
Brainerd Rec Center
1010 North Moore Rd
Mon – Fri 10A-6P; Sat 10A-4P

Collegedale Municipal Building
Fuller Community West Room
4910 Swinyar Drive
Mon – Fri 10A-6P; Sat 10A-4P

Hixson Community Center
5401 School Drive
Mon – Fri 10A-6P; Sat 10A-4P

Election Commission
700 River Terminal Rd
Mon - Fri 8A-7P; Sat 10A-4P

 

 


June 10, 2020

State To Resume Issuing Masks After Determining They Are Safe

June 10, 2020

Hamilton County Has 89 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Remain At 19; Nashville Has 6 Additional Deaths

June 10, 2020

Walker County Has First Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 44 More Deaths From Virus


Governor Bill Lee said the state will resume distributing face masks that had been provided by the Renfro Corporation after checking out concerns that the masks were not safe. The governor ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 1,645. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,329 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 44 more since Tuesday. The confirmed cases are now at 53,980 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

State To Resume Issuing Masks After Determining They Are Safe

Governor Bill Lee said the state will resume distributing face masks that had been provided by the Renfro Corporation after checking out concerns that the masks were not safe. The governor said it was determined that there was no safety hazard for those using the masks. Stan Jewell, President/CEO of Renfro Corporation, said, “We have had full confidence in our product ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 89 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Remain At 19; Nashville Has 6 Additional Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 1,645. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 in the county. However, the number of coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Units of Chattanooga hospitals remains at 18. The state reported 14 more deaths from the virus, bringing ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga Needs Adequate, Efficient And Affordable Public Transportation

I've been listening to the City Council meeting, where I heard many speakers address the need for better public transportation in Chattanooga. Until fairly recently, I had few dealings with public transportation. When a friend found himself without a vehicle for an extended period of time, I became educated about just how difficult it can be to make use of CARTA to accomplish even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! On The Same Day?

I’ll be the first to admit there are more things happening in the crazy world than I can get my arms around. My latest anomaly comes from the heart of America’s tinderbox – Minneapolis – where the City Council just voted by majority to “dismantle” the police department while, just down the hall, Mayor Jacob Frey was putting the finishing touches on a $55 million emergency “disaster” ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors