Surge Of Absentee Ballots, COVID-Related Expenses Pushing Costs Up For Election Office

A surge of absentee ballots and other COVID-related costs are pushing expenses at the Hamilton County election office way up.



Kerry Steelman, election administrator, told members of the Election Commission on Wednesday that his supplemental budget for unanticipated COVID expenses could be as high as $600,000. He did note that funding provided by the state through the CARES Act would provide approximately $350,000 in assistance; however, additional funding would be required from the county.



Mr. Steelman said the office is already tightening its other expenses and may wind up with some savings in the upcoming budget to help defer the overage.



He said a main factor is how many people end up voting absentee. This brings extra expense for postage and hiring workers to process the ballots which may only begin at the opening of polls on election day concluding at the close of polls.



The election official told the election panel that on average the total number of absentee ballots processed by the election office during an August Primary and November General Election is 1,800 and 4,500 respectively. As of June 2, the total applications for absentee ballot had already surpassed the total absentee-by-mail ballots cast in the August 2016 Primary.



He noted that those 60 and older can request the absentee ballots, and he said the county has approximately 90,000 voters qualified to vote by mail solely based on being 60 years of age or older.



He said there are 13 other qualified reasons to vote absentee "substantially increasing the total volume of absentee by mail ballots."



Mr. Steelman said extra COVID costs include the fact that single-use pens and single-use folders will be necessary. Additional equipment was purchased with CARES Act funds to ensure poll workers maintain recommended distancing. They can no longer share equipment.



Two additional election positions were created to serve as COVID Compliance Officers at each precinct. These officials will ensure social distancing is being observed both inside and outside the polling site. They will be paid the same $135 as other poll workers.



He said the State Division of Election and Coordinator Mark Goins "have been exceptional partners with all 95 county election offices. They have provided personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks, face shields, and sanitizer for those working the polls."

A Nashville chancellor has ruled that anyone can vote absentee, but that is being appealed by the state.

Here is the early voting schedule for the August Primary:

Early Voting: Friday 07/17–Saturday 08/01



Locations/Hours

Brainerd Rec Center

1010 North Moore Rd

Mon – Fri 10A-6P; Sat 10A-4P



Collegedale Municipal Building

Fuller Community West Room

4910 Swinyar Drive

Mon – Fri 10A-6P; Sat 10A-4P



Hixson Community Center

5401 School Drive

Mon – Fri 10A-6P; Sat 10A-4P



Election Commission

700 River Terminal Rd

Mon - Fri 8A-7P; Sat 10A-4P