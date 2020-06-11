2 Bradley County Corrections Officers Test Positive For COVID-19; All Inmates To Be Tested

Two corrections officers at the Bradley County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been placed on medical leave until cleared by the Bradley County Health Department. The Bradley County Health Department confirmed positive test results on June 10 and 11, and has worked very closely with the BCSO since the diagnosis.



“We will continue following the proper guidelines that have been provided to us by the CDC and Bradley County Health Department,” says Captain Jerry Johnson, newly appointed jail administrator. “We are very serious about keeping our inmates and employees healthy, and that is exactly what we intend to do.”



“We have worked hard to prevent this from happening, and will continue to do everything in our power to prevent any further spread,” says Sheriff Steve Lawson. “I will be directing all of our corrections staff to be tested at the Health Department, upon their own discretion.”



Sheriff Lawson goes on to say, “I am working very closely with the Bradley County Health Department, Tennessee Corrections Institute and federal marshals to have all of our inmates tested. Should any of our inmates test positive for COVID-19, they will be immediately quarantined and treated by our medical staff.”



"The BCSO has followed proper prevention procedures provided by the CDC and Bradley County Health Department since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, paying special attention to the jailing facilities," officials said. "These guidelines have included the mandatory use of PPE to be worn by all employees in the jail, regular area cleanings and employee health screenings; they will be followed until no longer deemed necessary by the proper healthcare authorities.

"The BCSO will continue working closely with the Bradley County Health Department, Tennessee Corrections Institute and federal marshals until this incident is fully resolved."