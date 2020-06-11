Hamilton County Has New Highs In Coronavirus Patients In Hospitals And In ICUs; State Has 5 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday for a cumulative total of 1,692. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 in the county.

However, the number of coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Units of Chattanooga hospitals has gone up to 22. The previous high was 18.

The number of coronavirus patients in local hospitals also reached a new high - 53.

The state reported five more deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 441.





There were 471 new cases.

46-year old male with underlying health conditions. With 56 new cases, the number is at 6,627. Many of the cases are in Southeast Nashville.

That brings the total to 28,340.There were 21 more hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 2,011.Nashville had one more death, bringing the toll to 80. It was a



Memphis remains at 136 deaths. It has had 6,345 cases - up from 6,220.

Knox still is at five deaths and has 511 cases.



Bledsoe County is at 614 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County is up to 241 cases. There have been two deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 220 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 47 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is up to 21 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 32 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 28 cases. Franklin County has 55 cases with one death.



McMinn County is at 161 cases and 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens.



Monroe County is at 75 cases and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 24 cases.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,049 cases and 47 deaths.



There are 662 cases in Williamson County and it has 11 coronavirus deaths.